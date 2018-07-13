Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 5 players who may not live up to the expectations

vinayak roy chowdhry
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.37K   //    13 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The ongoing ODI series between two present-day superpowers of International Cricket, India and England has stirred a lot of excitement and anticipation. Both the sides look very strong and have their own sets of strengths and weaknesses, things that both the captains would want to address.

At the moment, England seem to have a lot of issues that they need to look at, the main and most important one being Kuldeep Yadav, who seems to have spun the minds and the game of English batsmen. With 5 wickets in the first T20I and 6 wickets yesterday in the first ODI, he has left the England batsmen absolutely clueless.

India, however, might want to look at ways to strengthen their fast bowling lineup, that lacks experience. Umesh Yadav, leading the pace attack, needs to take care and guide his fellow pacers Hardik Pandya and yesterday's debutant Siddharth Kaul.

Among the big names that are part of the squads, let us look at 5 players who could miss performing up to the mark and not meet the expectations of fans...

#1 Suresh Raina

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20

Although Suresh Raina has lived up to his record of scoring a minimum of 300 runs in every season of the IPL, he doesn't seem to carry that flair and lustre anymore, that he once carried. His shots seem half-hearted and he doesn't seem to be in complete control them. The persona Suresh Raina had been playing, whether you call him Mr. IPL, T20 specialist or anything else, seems to have been lost.

The stylish and aggressive middle-order batsman who could come in at 4 or 5 and play an elegant innings while building partnerships, as well as come in at 5, 6 or 7 and hit the big shots at will and clear the ropes effortlessly, is far from what we see of him today. Scoring 445 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 132.44 in IPL 2018 may be indicative of an average batsman, but considering the way other players have played in the same tournament, players who had always performed worse than Raina, and are doing way better now, it is not a great news for Raina and CSK fans.

One bad series, and it may be a complete bye-bye to him and selectors might want to look at Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayadu as replacements.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav
England vs India 2018: 7 Indian Players Who Need To Step...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODI Series- A Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 Player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players from India's squad in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us