“600-700 if we can” – Joe Root outlines England’s plans for Day 2

Joe Root feels England need to make the most of their good start on Day 2, after reaching stumps on the first day on the ascendancy. The England skipper hopes to see his team score a big first-innings total and then use the deteriorating pitch to their advantage.

England ended Day 1 of the first Test at 263/3. Dominic Sibley and Joe Root’s 200-run stand was the highlight of the day, as the duo kept the Indian bowlers at bay. With Joe Root batting on 128*, England will look aim to get past 500, at the very least.

Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Joe Root was confident about his side's chances of putting up a big first-innings score:

“ I think we got to try and get as many as we can. 600-700 if we can. Really try and make the most of the first innings. The footholds were starting to wear quite quickly so if we can bat the whole of tomorrow and maybe Day 3 then things could speed up quite quickly for us. You never know what can happen from there.”

England showed great resolve on Day 1, as they adjusted to the conditions brilliantly.

The visitors didn’t let Indian bowlers dominate proceedings and used their feet to unsettle the spinners. Both Joe Root and Sibley targeted the inexperienced duo of Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, while cautiously playing out the other seasoned campaigners.

Joe Root looked forward to Day 2, stressing on the importance of taking full advantage of the foundation set up by his team on the opening day.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to try and back up today. It’s been a really impressive start, but we got to make it count, and that’s going to be the challenge. That’ll be the focus tomorrow.”

Ben Stokes will be crucial, feels Joe Root

With Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes yet to bat, England will be confident about their chances on Day 2.

The duo has prior experience of batting in India, and their aggressive style of batting could help England post a challenging total in their first innings.

Ben Stokes has returned to the England setup after being rested for the series in Sri Lanka. The all-rounder will hope to play a crucial role, with Joe Root expressing his excitement on Stokes’ return, saying:

“Any side would welcome a player of Ben’s profile into the fold, and we certainly do. He’s much more than the player people see on screens. He’s a leader with our team. He’s got a huge heart and leaves everything out on the field for his teammates and English cricket. So for him to be back is a big boost for all of us, and I’m excited to have him back this series”