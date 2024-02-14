IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd Test match – February 15, 2024

India and England are set to lock horns in the third Test of the five-match series on Thursday, February 15. The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot will host the contest.

England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs but India drew level with a 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will now be looking to take a 2-1 series lead with a dominating performance.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs ENG game:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 7.5 credits

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in stupendous form in the ongoing Test series. The left-handed batter is currently the leading run-scorer of the series, having racked up 321 runs from two matches at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 75.35.

In the Vizag Test, Jaiswal scored a spectacular double-hundred. He should be picked for the IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 9 credits

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the ongoing series between India and England.

The fast bowler has taken 15 wickets from two matches and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series. Bumrah won the Player of the Match award in Vizag and also became the No.1 ranked bowler in Tests. Fantasy users should pick him in their IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#1 Tom Hartley (ENG) - 7 credits

England Net Session

Tom Hartley remains England’s pick of the bowlers in the series between the two giants. In two matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 with a seven-wicket haul to his name. Hartley is also someone who could come up with useful runs lower down the order.

Although he could not contribute heavily in the second Test, Hartley should be able to stage a comeback. Fantasy users should pick him in their IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who Will Fetch More Points In IND Vs ENG Dream11 Match? Jasprit Bumrah Tom Hartley 0 votes