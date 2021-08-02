IND vs ENG head-to-head stats and key numbers you need to know ahead of Test series

India and England will play their second Test series of 2021 in the United Kingdom over the next few weeks. The series will kick off with a clash in Nottingham on August 4 and culminate on September 14 in Manchester.

Earlier this year, England visited India for a four-match Test series, where the hosts defeated them by a scoreline of 3-1. Joe Root and Co. will look forward to avenging that loss, while India will aim to improve their record in Test matches on English soil.

Virat Kohli's men lost the ICC World Test Championship Final to New Zealand in Southampton in June. In fact, they have lost five of their last six Tests in England.

With India set to play a five-match Test series in England soon, here's a look at their head-to-head stats against the English team.

India vs England head-to-head stats

England lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against India by 48-29. The two teams have played 126 Tests so far, where 49 have ended in a draw.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in Tests on English soil, the home team leads by 34-7. It will be interesting to see if India can take their tally to double digits this English summer.

India vs England: Numbers you need to know before the Test series

Among active players, Joe Root has the most runs in India vs England Test matches. The English skipper has scored 1,789 Test runs against India. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli has amassed 1,742 runs in Tests versus England.

James Anderson, who is the only bowler in cricket history to take more than 100 wickets in Tests between England and India, has 118 wickets to his name in 56 innings. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 88 wickets in Tests against England.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee