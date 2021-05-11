IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's three best spells

Jasprit Bumrah has been nothing short of phenomenal as India's pace spearhead. All eyes will be on Bumrah when India face England after their World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18.

Bumrah has 18 wickets against England at an economy of 2.71 with best figures of 5/85. This time around, he will be heading a pace attack that comprises of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav.

Ahead of the grueling contest, we take a look at some of Bumrah's finest spells against England so far.

1. Jasprit Bumrah's career-best of 5/85 in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah's 5/85 in the second innings played a key role in India's comprehensive 203-run win against England in 2018. Put in to bat, India rode on knocks from Virat Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81). They put together a total of 329 and then bundled England out for 161.

The second innings saw Kohli score a ton after missing out in the first innings as India declared for 352 for 7.

Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief with a fifer in the second innings. He demolished England's middle order and the side fell short of the target by 203 runs.

2. 3/46 as England win by 60 runs

This match may have gone England's way, but Jasprit Bumrah's skill was on display for the world to see in the Southampton Test. He picked up three wickets in the first innings as England folded for 246.

A batting collapse by India in the second innings meant England won the 4th Test of the series by 60 runs which meant that Bumrah's spell was in vain. He picked up four wickets in total during this Test in 2018.

3. Bumrah's 3/83 as England win by 118 runs

England were in full control of the innings when the two sides met at the Oval in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, though, ended with figures of 3/83 and 3/62, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja also picked up a four-wicket haul as England finished with 332.

The second innings saw Team India put on a terrible display with the ball as their pacers had a rough day at the office. The match eventually went the hosts' way as they won by 60 runs.

Bumrah went wicketless in the second innings, but not before putting the England batsmen in a spot of bother. Hanuma Vihari and Jadeja picked up three wickets each.

Bumrah is yet to bag his second fifer against England and India will be hoping their pace leader delivers when they take on the English side on August 4.