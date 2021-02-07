"Kane Williamson and Joe Root probably play in the toughest of conditions"- Gautam Gambhir on comparisons between fab-four

Gautam Gambhir talked about how it is unfair to compare the fab-four as Kane Williamson and Joe Root play in more challenging conditions. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the other contemporaries who are considered modern-day greats, but Gambhir believes that Smith and Kohli play in batting-friendly pitches.

Joe Root has been brilliant since the turn of the year as he has registered three 150+ scores in as many Tests in sub-continent conditions. Gautam Gambhir said that before forming an opinion on the modern-day fab four, one needs to take into account that the likes of Joe Root and Kane Williamson play in conditions where bowlers are often on top.

"You have to realise one thing that someone like Kane Williamson and Joe Root probably play in the toughest of conditions. England is not an easy place to play, with the Duke ball and in English conditions. And, New Zealand equally is not that easy to play when the ball is swinging and seaming. You look at sub-continent conditions; you look at Australian conditions, they tend to go flat. But England never goes flat,” Gambhir said in a chat with ESPNCricinfo.

Gambhir added further in this regard and talked about how Joe Root's numbers in the subcontinent are special.

"You cannot compare Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to Joe Root or Kane Williamson because of the conditions. But then, look what he (Root) has done in the sub-continent. Imagine if Virat Kohli would have gone to England and New Zealand and got these kind of runs. It is unbelievable, especially on these turning tracks. He has 600 runs in three Test matches, that too in the subcontinent, where the ball starts spinning from day one. We should not forget what he has done in Sri Lanka," added Gambhir.

Root's average in India now higher than Kohli's — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 6, 2021

England looking to score 600-700 runs in first innings

Joe Root thwarted the Indian bowlers on Day 2 and went on to score the 5th double century of his career before being dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem for 218. Root's innings has placed England on top as they are on 555-8 after the end of day-2.

Some eyebrows were raised with England not declaring at the fag end of Day 2. However, Root had made it clear after day one's play that they are looking to post somewhere around 600-700 runs. The pitch has started to show some signs of wear and tear, and it remains to be seen whether the Men In Blue would be able to save this Test match or not.