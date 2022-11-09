IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs England match

The India vs England match will take place tomorrow (November 10) in T20 World Cup 2022. This is the second semi-final of the mega event, with the winner setting up a summit clash against Pakistan on Sunday (November 13).

After 10 years, fans will witness an India vs England match at the grand stage of the T20 World Cup. The last time these two teams crossed swords at the mega event was back in 2012 when India registered a comfortable victory.

Ahead of the India vs England clashing in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

India vs England Head To Head Record

India have a slender lead of 12-10 in the head-to-head record against England. The two teams have played 22 T20Is, with India winning 12 of them.

IND vs ENG Head To Head Record in T20 World Cup

England & India Training Sessions

India lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against England by 2-1. The Men in Blue won the battles in 2007 and 2012 but lost in 2009.

Last 5 Games between India vs England (In India)

India hosted a five-match T20I series against England last year and won by 3-2. Here's a summary of those five games:

IND (224/2) beat ENG (188/8) by 36 runs, Mar 20, 2021 IND (185/8) beat ENG (177/8) by 8 runs, Mar 18, 2021 ENG (158/2) beat IND (156/6) by 8 wickets, Mar 16, 2021 IND (166/3) beat ENG (164/6) by 7 wickets, Mar 14, 2021 ENG (130/2) beat IND (124/7) by 8 wickets, Mar 12, 2021.

Last 5 Games between IND vs ENG (In England)

India have won three of their last five matches against England in England. Here is a summary of those games:

ENG (215/7) beat IND (198/9) by 17 runs, Jul 10, 2022 IND (170/8) beat ENG (121) by 49 runs, Jul 9, 2022 IND (198/8) beat ENG (148) by 50 runs, Jul 7, 2022 IND (201/3) beat ENG (198/9) by 7 wickets, Jul 8, 2018 ENG (149/5) beat IND (148/5) by 5 wickets, Jul 6, 2018

