Team India can field three international teams at the same time: Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has claimed that Indian cricket is so strong at the current point in time, they can easily field three different sides in international cricket.

Kamran Akmal was speaking in reference to the fact that India will be fielding two different sides in international cricket soon. While one side, led by Virat Kohli, will be in England for a long Test tour, another team will be representing India in limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka in July.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal credited India’s right mindset for their amazing rise in international cricket over the last few years. He said:

“Full credit to India’s mindset. Two teams will be playing at a time soon, one in England and one in Sri Lanka. Their cricket culture is so strong that they can field three international teams at the same time. This is because they have made no compromises at the grassroot level.”

Giving the example of former India captain Rahul Dravid, who coached the India A and U-19 sides before taking over as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Kamran Akmal added:

“Rahul Dravid has been working with the BCCI for seven-eight years I think, and look where he has taken Indian cricket. Dravid has readied players for international cricket at the grassroot level. Then, in the Indian team, Ravi Shastri has guided them really well as head coach.

"As captain, first MS Dhoni and now Virat Kohli have carried the team brilliantly. In between, when Kohli was resting, Rohit Sharma took over. Look at the captaincy options they have. If Rohit is injured, then they have KL Rahul. They are not affected even if big players are unavailable,” Kamral Akmal added.

Making a massive statement, Kamran Akmal further proclaimed:

“Even if India sends a C team to Sri Lanka they will win. The Lankans recently lost to Bangladesh.”

Financially, BCCI has supported players very well: Kamran Akmal

According to Kamran Akmal, another major factor behind India’s steady rise in international cricket is that the players are looked after well financially.

He further added:

“Financially as well, they (BCCI) have supported players, which matters a lot. In the IPL, players from around the world take part. Young Indians get a chance to share the dressing room with global legends, which boosts their confidence. All Indian captains from Sourav Ganguly to Virat Kohli have led the team with utmost honesty and have inspired the team to perform. Everyone from Pakistan cricketers to New Zealand great Richard Hadlee to Greg Chappell is appreciating Indian cricket.”

Team India’s next challenge in international cricket will be the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month followed by five Tests against England in England.

