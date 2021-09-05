IND vs ENG: Top  3 run-scorers in the series so far, and two of them are from India

Rohit Sharma's maiden overseas Test ton is a rare milestone, especially for an India batsman who has been a run-machine in other formats of the game.

With that feat, he puts himself in second place for most runs scored in the ongoing Test scrimmage between India and England.

Sharma currently has 2909 Test runs at an average of 46.17. This includes seven centuries and 14 fifties. On that note, we take a look at the three highest run-scorers in the series so far.

#1 Joe Root (ENG)

Matches: 4, Innings: 6, Runs: 528, Avg: 105.60, 100:3, 50:0

The England skipper has been in the form of his life notching up three tons against India. Root has been in a league of his own and the numbers stay it all. With India currently taking a lead of 270+ in their second innings of the fourth Test at the time of writing, the hosts will be banking on their captain to notch up another truckload of runs to help them cross the finish line.

#2 Rohit Sharma (INDIA)

Matches: 4, Innings: 8, Runs: 368, Avg: 52.57, 100:1, 50:2

There has been a resurgence of sorts for Rohit Sharma, who has had a stellar outing with the bat for India in the ongoing Test series. He has been one of the few batsmen with a consistent run that has helped India get off to better starts in the series.

His 127 in the second innings at The Oval was his first Test ton overseas and was studded with 14 fours and a six.

#3 KL Rahul (INDIA)

Matches: 4, Innings: 8, Runs: 315, Avg: 39.37, 100:1, 50:1

The Karnataka batsman was slotted in as the opener after his teammate Mayank Agarwal was hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery in the nets ahead of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

KL Rahul has notched up one ten and one fifty in the series so far. He has been a good addition to the top order with his solid technique and temperament to face the likes of James Anderson & Co.

