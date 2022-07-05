IND vs ENG: 3 areas of concern India must fix in Test cricket

After winning the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against India, England managed to level the five-match series 2-2 and retain the Pataudi Trophy. The hosts completed a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the fifth Test match earlier today.

Despite a first innings lead of 132 runs, the visitors failed to capitalize on their position of ascendancy and allowed England to fight their way back into the contest. Centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts chase down a historic target of 378 runs.

England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets. A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2.

This was India's third consecutive loss in an overseas Test match. After winning the Boxing Day Test, they lost the series against South Africa, losing the next two games in Johannesburg and Cape Town. While they white-washed Sri Lanka in the home series, their away form will be a growing cause of concern.

On that note, we take a look at three areas of concern India must fix in the longest format of the game.

#1 Lack of discipline in India's bowling unit

Economy rates:



Bumrah - 4.4

Shami - 4.3

Siraj - 6.5

Shardul - 5.9

Jadeja - 3.3



Bumrah - 4.4
Shami - 4.3
Siraj - 6.5
Shardul - 5.9
Jadeja - 3.3

India have two world-class seamers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, who can be potent and lethal on a consistent basis. However, the rest of the bowling unit hasn't played their role as the supporting cast.

The heroes of the Gabba Test in Australia, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, have been rather disappointing in executing their roles. The two only combined for five wickets in the fifth Test, conceding runs at a combined economy rate of nearly six runs per over.

For all their good work, they simply haven't been good enough in the overseas Tests in recent times. With the option of Ravichandran Ashwin instead of an extra seamer, they might look to change their template once more.

#2 Middle order woes

The Indian middle-order is going through a bit of a transition phase at the moment. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane making way for youngsters and Cheteshwar Pujara moving to the top of the order in this game, they were left with a rather inexperienced middle order.

Virat Kohli's rotten patch hasn't done himself and his team any favors, while Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer haven't made the most of their chances either. As a result, there's a gapping hole in the Indian middle order.

Time and again, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have bailed them out, alongside the tailenders. With injury concerns to their two best openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the rest of the batting unit looked out of sorts in this particular match.

#3 Lack of stability

India have had a variety of captains in the longest format in recent times. While Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul led the side in Kohli's absence in the New Zealand and South Africa series, Rohit Sharma took over the leadership role against Sri Lanka. With him missing out on the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah took over the leadership role.

This lack of stability at the helm in recent times hasn't done the team management any favors. The musical chairs at the top of the order have not helped either, resulting in an unstable batting unit with a lack of clarity on the roles the batters are expected to play for India.

If the Men in Blue are to become a force to reckon with again, they might want to stick down to a particular gameplan and give themselves time to execute it. The best example of this would be England's Bazball theory, where the entire team is committed to one approach.

