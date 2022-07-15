Three shots only Rishabh Pant can play

Rishabh Pant is on his way to becoming the next superstar of Indian cricket. The wicket-keeper batter has enjoyed a lot of success because of his exploits on the field. The abundantly talented 24-year-old has developed a bit of a cult following with his unorthodox batting style, which is a treat to watch in the modern game.

The Delhi batter has been a fan favorite ever since making his debut in the U19 circuit. His ability to play on the front foot and take the attack to the opposition with his array of strokes makes the left-hand batter one of the most exciting players in the modern game.

Regardless of the format, Pant can not only dazzle everyone with his stroke-making but also bemuse some of the best bowlers in the world. Can't believe it? Just ask James Anderson.

In this article, we take a look at Rishabh Pant's pyrotechnics and discuss three shots only he can play in the modern game.

#1 One-handed slog

There's just something about the one-handed slog that Rishabh Pant plays. It's not one of the most traditional shots in the book, but he makes it look like a piece of cake. Usually, he unleashes this shot against the spinners, dancing down the track to get some momentum into it as he wallops them down the ground or over cow corner. However, this does not mean he never pulls it off against the pacers.

Nathan Lyon and Jack Leach have been on the receiving end of this stroke. The interesting part about his slog, though, is that he goes through with it, even if he doesn't get to the pitch of the ball. Once his mind is made up and he decides what he wants to do, he simply goes out and does it. That's easier said than done. But again, with Pant, most things are.

#2 The reverse-scoop

Samuel West 💙💛 @exitthelemming



Rishabh Pant, aged 23, on 89, reverse scoops James Anderson, the world’s leading test match bowler, with the new ball. The audacity of it. Anderson’s face is a picture If the #INDvENG test series comes down to one moment, for me it would be this one.Rishabh Pant, aged 23, on 89, reverse scoops James Anderson, the world’s leading test match bowler, with the new ball. The audacity of it. Anderson’s face is a picture If the #INDvENG test series comes down to one moment, for me it would be this one.Rishabh Pant, aged 23, on 89, reverse scoops James Anderson, the world’s leading test match bowler, with the new ball. The audacity of it. Anderson’s face is a picture https://t.co/PCTS6j0ZzX

Test cricket is a hard graft for players with most of the focus on the technical aspect of the game. A couple of years ago, if a player would have lost his wicket playing the reverse scoop/sweep, he would have probably lost his place in the side. Not anymore. Now, it's all part of the game and glamor.

The Delhi Capitals captain is right at the forefront of bringing out this change. While we've seen some antics from him now and again, the reverse scoop against James Anderson has to be at the top of the list. Joe Root is another player who has started using this shot to good effect in recent times.

#3 Pant's pull

Well, if you ask Pant, there'll be at least three to four variations of his pull shots. Some behind the square, some in front of square and some even off one knee. He has them all in his locker. The one he uses against most effectively is the shuffle across the paddle behind square off one knee.

The other is a whippy pull with some serious use of the wrists. While there's no trademark on the name yet, some are calling it 'the helicopter-pull'. If you've seen former West Indies captain Darren Sammy bat, you might know what is being referred to.

The southpaw unleashed his own version of the shot as whipped a pull off the hips in the recent T20I series against England. Moeen Ali was the bowler on the receiving end.

