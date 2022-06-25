IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: The Village, Dublin pitch history and stats

After four long years, India are on a tour of Ireland to play two T20Is against the hosts at The Village in Dublin. The venue is also known as the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.

Back in 2018, this stadium played host to a two-match T20I series between India and Ireland, where the visitors registered two massive wins to whitewash the Irishmen. Captain Hardik Pandya will hope for a similar performance from the Men in Blue when they lock horns with Ireland in Dublin on June 26.

Ahead of the first T20I of this India vs Ireland series, we will take a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue.

The Village, Dublin T20I stats

T20I matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 252/3 - Scotland vs. Netherlands, 2019

Lowest team score: 70 - Ireland vs. India, 2018

Average 1st innings score: 162

Highest individual score: 127* - George Munsey (SCO) vs. Netherlands, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs. Ireland, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 194/6 - Ireland vs. Scotland, 2019

The Village, Dublin last match

In the last T20I at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, South Africa defeated Ireland by 33 runs. The visitors received an invitation to bat first and posted a 165-run total on the board. Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with a 30-ball 39.

In reply, Ireland finished with 132/9 in their 20 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi destroyed the Irish batting line-up with a four-wicket haul. Only five sixes were smashed in that contest, with spinners accounting for eight out of the 16 wickets that fell in Dublin.

