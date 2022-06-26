IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will face Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series in Dublin on Sunday, June 26.

The visitors will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an unforgettable run as captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Not only did Pandya guide the debutant franchise to victory in their maiden IPL season, but he also made a significant personal contribution by scoring 487 runs and claiming 8 wickets.

The Baroda cricketer earned a national comeback for the T20I series against South Africa at home, where he did well, and he now gets the opportunity to lead the Indian team. The series against Ireland is a good opportunity for the Indians to test their bench strength heading into the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan impressed against South Africa, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at a strike rate of over 150. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad had just one fifty to show for his efforts. The Ireland series also marks the comeback of Suryakumar Yadav from injury, while Sanju Samson has been picked with Rishabh Pant on duty with the Test squad.

Today's IND vs IRE toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better.”

BCCI @BCCI



He gets 🧢 No.98



#IREvIND A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98 A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98 #IREvIND https://t.co/8JXXsRJFbW

Young pacer Umran Malik is making his debut for India in the match. Ireland also have a debutant in Conor Olphert.

IND vs IRE - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

Today IND vs IRE match player list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

BCCI @BCCI



All set for the first



#TeamIndia Preps doneAll set for the first #IREvIND T20I Preps done ✅All set for the first #IREvIND T20I 💪#TeamIndia https://t.co/c72FDrb9Dx

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

IND vs IRE - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Mark Hawthorne, Paul Reynolds

TV umpire: Roly Black

Match Referee: Kevin Gallagher

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far