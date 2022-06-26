IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will face Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series in Dublin on Sunday, June 26.
The visitors will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an unforgettable run as captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Not only did Pandya guide the debutant franchise to victory in their maiden IPL season, but he also made a significant personal contribution by scoring 487 runs and claiming 8 wickets.
The Baroda cricketer earned a national comeback for the T20I series against South Africa at home, where he did well, and he now gets the opportunity to lead the Indian team. The series against Ireland is a good opportunity for the Indians to test their bench strength heading into the T20 World Cup.
Ishan Kishan impressed against South Africa, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at a strike rate of over 150. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad had just one fifty to show for his efforts. The Ireland series also marks the comeback of Suryakumar Yadav from injury, while Sanju Samson has been picked with Rishabh Pant on duty with the Test squad.
Today's IND vs IRE toss result
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:
“We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better.”
Young pacer Umran Malik is making his debut for India in the match. Ireland also have a debutant in Conor Olphert.
IND vs IRE - Today's Match Playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert
Today IND vs IRE match player list
India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
IND vs IRE - Today Match umpires
On-field umpires: Mark Hawthorne, Paul Reynolds
TV umpire: Roly Black
Match Referee: Kevin Gallagher