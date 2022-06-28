IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having clinched the rain-marred first T20I against Ireland by seven wickets, Team India will look to seal the two-match series by winning the second match in Dublin on Tuesday (June 28).

The Indian pacers impressed with the ball in the first game to reduce Ireland to 22 for 3. However, Harry Tector played a brilliant knock to lift the hosts above the 100-run mark in the 12 overs per side contest.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian bowlers tackle Tector as he looked at complete ease in the first T20I. Hardik Pandya went for 26 in his two overs and Avesh Khan for 22. The visitors will look to tighten things up in this department.

In the batting, Ishan Kishan got the team off to a blazing start with some big hits while Deepak Hooda guided the chase with an unbeaten 47. The latter opened the innings after Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up an injury and controlled the chase.

After the weather played spoilsport in the first match, both teams will be hoping for the rain to stay away during the second T20I.

Today's IND vs IRE toss result

Team India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking after winning the toss, captain Hardik Pandya said:

"The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well."

Live - #IREvIND Hardik Pandya calls it right at the toss and we will bat first against Ireland in the 2nd T20I.Live - bit.ly/IREvIND-2NDT20I Hardik Pandya calls it right at the toss and we will bat first against Ireland in the 2nd T20I. Live - bit.ly/IREvIND-2NDT20I #IREvIND https://t.co/rYyZD6EMhZ

India have made three changes for the second T20I. Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out due to a niggle. Sanju Samson comes in. Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi have also been included in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs IRE - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

Today IND vs IRE match player list

India squad: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy

IND vs IRE - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jareth McCready, Roly Black

TV umpire: Paul Reynolds

Match Referee: Kevin Gallagher.

