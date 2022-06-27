IND vs IRE 2022: 3 takeaways from the 1st T20I of the series

India got off to a winning start in the T20I series against Ireland last night. The Men in Blue cruised to a seven-wicket victory after rain reduced the game to a 12-overs-a-side.

New captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first. The decision worked in the visitors' favor as the pacers took advantage of the Irish conditions and scalped three early wickets. At one stage, Ireland were struggling at 22/3.

Harry Tector then played an impressive knock of 64 runs to ensure that the Irish team posted a competitive total on the board. Chasing 109 to win, India started well and completed the run-chase in 9.2 overs.

In this listicle now, we will take a look at the top three takeaways from the opening T20I of the two-match series.

#1 Deepak Hooda proves himself as a match-winner in the top order

Deepak Hooda surprisingly opened the innings for India in the first T20I against Ireland. He was fantastic as a number three batter for the Lucknow Super Giants this IPL season, and he continued his fine form in the top-order with a 29-ball 47* against Ireland.

Hooda took some time to settle in the middle, but once he got going, he destroyed the Irish bowling attack. The Lucknow Super Giants star smashed six fours and two maximums in his entertaining knock.

#2 Hardik Pandya seems like a proper T20I powerplay bowling option

Hardik Pandya played an integral role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph earlier this month. He not only scored heaps of runs for the franchise but also took crucial wickets with the ball.

Last night against Ireland, Hardik shared the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and dismissed veteran Irish opener Paul Stirling. Picking up wickets in the first six overs can give the upper hand to any team in T20 matches.

Hardik has proven this year that he can be a new-ball bowling option in the powerplay overs. India can use Jasprit Bumrah more in the death overs if Hardik can do the job in the powerplay. It should not come as a surprise if Hardik is given the new ball even when a full-strength Indian squad is available.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal steals the show with an economical spell

IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first T20I between India and Ireland. The leg-spinner was one of two Indian bowlers to complete his three-over quota in the 12-over game.

Chahal did not bowl any loose deliveries to the Irish batters and conceded only 11 runs in his spell. Most importantly, he broke the fourth-wicket partnership between Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker by dismissing the latter.

The conditions in Dublin suited the fast bowlers yesterday, and the other spinners had a forgettable day in the office. However, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a game-changing spell and won the Man of the Match award. The man himself admitted that the conditions were tough for him, but he tried to adapt and deliver the goods.

"Very difficult. Today I felt as though I was a finger-spinner. Sometimes it's hard but in international cricket you have to adapt to different conditions," said Chahal at the post-match presentation.

The final game of the T20I series will take place on Tuesday at the same venue. India will hope to complete a clean-sweep in the T20I series.

