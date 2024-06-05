IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 5, 2024

On Wednesday, June 5, India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) will square off in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India played their last T20I in January 2024, defeating Afghanistan by 3-0. Most of the players in the Indian lineup were in good form in the IPL 2024.

On the other hand, Ireland recently won the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. However, they have a poor head-to-head record against India, losing all seven completed T20Is.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming IND vs IRE Dream11 match.

#3 Joshua Little (IRE) - 8.5 credits

Ireland T20 International Squad Training Session

Joshua Little will be one of the best differential picks in your IND vs IRE Dream11 fantasy teams. He has been in sublime form recently, taking 18 wickets in the last 10 T20s. He has also bowled well in the last three T20Is, having picked up six wickets while being economical.

Joshua has taken three wickets against India in four games, making him a fine choice in the bowling department.

#2 Curtis Campher (IRE) - 7.5 credits

England & Ireland Net Sessions

Curtis Campher is a fine bowling all-rounder who can chip in key wickets and also score important runs for his side. He has been in decent form in the last four T20 matches, scoring 73 runs and picking four wickets with the ball.

Campher has batted well against India, having scored 57 runs in two matches, including a 39-run knock. Thus, he should be a part of your IND vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#1 Hardik Pandya (IND) - 8.0 credits

Sri Lanka v India - Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya had been in good form in the second half of the IPL 2024. He maintained his form in the World Cup 2024 warm-up match, scoring 40 runs as well as taking one wicket with the ball.

Hardik has a fine record against Ireland, picking up two wickets and scoring 75 runs in four matches at an average of 75. Thus, he will be one of the best choices for your IND vs IRE Dream11 teams.

