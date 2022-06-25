IND vs IRE head-to-head stats ahead of their 2-match T20I series

India will battle Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Dublin, starting June 26. Hardik Pandya will make his international captaincy debut as the Men in Blue will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the shortest format of the game.

Ireland and India haven't played against each other regularly in the past. The fact that the two nations have played only three T20Is in the last 13 years solidifies the aforementioned claim.

The upcoming T20I series will mark the first time since 2018 that India and Ireland will go head-to-head in the shortest format of the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

IND vs IRE 2022 T20I series: India vs Ireland head-to-head record

India have a 3-0 head-to-head record in T20Is against Ireland. The Men in Blue have never suffered a defeat against the Irishmen in the shortest format of the sport.

The two nations competed in a T20I for the first time back in 2009. It was during the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, where India beat Ireland by eight wickets. Nine years later, India toured Ireland for a two-match T20I series, whitewashing the hosts 2-0.

Last 3 IND vs IRE match results

Here's a summary of the three T20I matches played between India and Ireland in the past:

India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) by 143 runs, June 29, 2018 India (208/5) beat Ireland (132/9) by 76 runs, June 27, 2018 India (113/2) beat Ireland (112/8) by 8 wickets, June 10, 2009

Last 5 match results for IND in Dublin

India have played two T20Is in Dublin before, registering massive wins in both.

Here's a summary of the results:

India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) by 143 runs, June 29, 2018 India (208/5) beat Ireland (132/9) by 76 runs, June 27, 2018

Last 5 match results for IRE in Dublin

Ireland have won two of their last five completed T20I matches in Dublin. Here's a summary of those five matches:

South Africa (165/7) beat Ireland (132/9) by 33 runs, July 19, 2021 Ireland (186/9) beat Scotland (185/6) by 1 run, Sep 20, 2019 Netherlands (183/4) beat Ireland (181/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 18, 2019 Ireland (194/6) beat Scotland (193/7) by 4 wickets, Sep 17, 2019 India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) by 143 runs, June 29, 2018

