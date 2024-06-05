IND vs IRE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup match

India will take on Ireland in match number eight of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will resume the hunt for an ICC title, which has eluded them since 2013. Under Rohit's captaincy, they reached the semifinals in 2022 but were hammered by England by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval. India have gone back to Rohit and Virat Kohli in their endeavor to end their ICC crown drought. It remains to be seen whether the much-debated move works.

Ireland had a rather memorable 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. They hammered West Indies by nine wickets in the group stage to confirm a berth in the Super 12 round. The Irish side also registered a famous five-run win over eventual champions England in a rain-hit game in Melbourne.

India vs Ireland head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Ireland have met seven times in the T20I format, with the Men in Blue winning on all occasions. The Irish team will be keen to pull off an upset for sure.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 7

Matches won by India: 7

Matches won by Ireland: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs Ireland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue and the Irish side have clashed only once in the T20 World Cup, which was way back in 2009 in Nottingham. Zaheer Khan starred with 4-19 as India thumped Ireland by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by Ireland: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Ireland T20I matches

As mentioned earlier, India have an unbeaten record against Ireland in T20Is. The two sides last met in the format in August 2023, with the Men in Blue registering a 2-0 win.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between India and Ireland.

India (185/5) beat Ireland (152/8) by 33 runs, Aug 20, 2023

India (47/2) beat Ireland (139/7) by 2 runs [DLS method], Aug 18, 2023

India (225/7) beat Ireland (221/5) by 4 runs, June 28, 2022

India (111/3) beat Ireland (108/4) by 7 wickets, June 26, 2022

India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) by 143 runs, June 29, 2018

