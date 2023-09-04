IND vs NEP: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match 

After a no-result against Pakistan, India are set to play their second match of the ongoing Asia 2023 when they face Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, September 4.

Nepal will enter the game after a humbling defeat to Pakistan in their opening of the tournament. The Men in Green beat Nepal by a huge margin of 238 runs.

India, meanwhile, will be eyeing a win on Monday to confirm their qualification for the Super Fours. Fans will hope that rain doesn't play spoilsport once again in Pallekele and that a full-fledged encounter might be on the cards.

Speaking of the battle between India and Nepal, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in ODI matches:

India vs Nepal head-to-head record in ODIs

The head-to-head record between India and Nepal currently stands at 0-0. The two teams have never played against each other in the 50-over format of cricket.

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 encounter will mark the first-ever international game between India and Nepal.

India vs Nepal head-to-head record in Asia Cup

As mentioned earlier, India and Nepal have never crossed swords in international cricket. Hence, their head-to-head record in Asia Cup matches also stands at 0-0.

Last 5 IND vs NEP matches in ODIs

As the clash on Monday will be the first ODI between India and Nepal, there is no data available for the matches between these two teams previously. It will be interesting to see how the players from both sides fare against each other.

