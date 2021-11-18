IND vs NZ 2021: 3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav needs to be groomed as India's No.3

While Rohit Sharma set the tone in India's first T20I against New Zealand with a 36-ball 48, Suryakumar Yadav was the man behind the win with a belligerent 40-ball 62.

Chasing 165, India started in explosive fashion with Rohit and KL Rahul getting off the blocks. With the latter being dismissed for 15, Yadav came in, and from the minute he walked into the middle, he looked absolutely at ease. He kept the scoreboard ticking as India eventually hiccuped their way to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Keeping in mind his last few performances, including his knock today, there's every reason why Yadav should be earmarked as one for the future. Ahead of the remainder of the series, we look at three reasons why he must be groomed as India's No.3.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav has been solid at No.3 for the Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav has batted at No.3 in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in 40 innings, scoring 1106 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 136.8. These numbers are proof that he can slot into the No.3 role and play deep into the innings.

Yadav's basics hold him in good stead — his technique, the ability to rotate strike, and his frequent boundaries make him a good contender for India's crucial No.3 spot.

#2 The most likely candidate at No.3 once Virat Kohli retires

No.3 has been a position Virat Kohli has made his own over the course of his decorated career. While King Kohli is still going strong, there will come a point when the No.3 position will be vacated and someone else will have to step in. With what we've seen of Suryakumar Yadav, he seems like the most able and likely contender to replace Kohli once the latter decides to hang up his boots.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's T20I record is consistent

In his last three T20I outings, Suryakumar Yadav has scores of 57 (31), 32 (17), and 50 (34). He has now followed that up with a breezy 62 against NZ in the ongoing T20I series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

T20I demands batters to score at a good strike rate, and Yadav ticks that box with aplomb. Looking at his recent T20 record and consistency, Yadav should certainly be looked at as India's future No.3.

Edited by Prem Deshpande