5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 2021 Mumbai Test

India completed the formalities on the fourth day of the Mumbai Test match against New Zealand to win the series by 1-0. Heading into the penultimate day of the match, fans knew that Virat Kohli and Co. would easily secure a win because the visitors needed 400 runs to win with five wickets in hand.

The Blackcaps had to survive two days with just five wickets left to draw the match. The Indian bowlers took the remaining five wickets in just 11.3 overs as the home side captured the trophy.

Multiple records were broken on the final day of the India vs New Zealand Test series. On that note, here are the top five interesting statistics to emerge from the action that happened today.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin ties Jacques Kallis' record for 9 Man of the Series awards in Test cricket

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged the Man of the Series for his 14 wickets and 70 runs in the two matches against New Zealand. This was his ninth Man of the Series award in the longest format of the game, which tied him with South African great Jacques Kallis.

Ashwin took two four-wicket hauls in the Mumbai Test match. The off-spinner also became the second bowler to take 300 or more Test wickets on Indian soil.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes the most successful captain in ICC World Test Championship matches

Virat Kohli returned to the Indian playing XI for the Mumbai Test match. He was earlier rested for the game in Kanpur.

The Indian team recorded a fantastic win under Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium. Courtesy of the win against New Zealand in Mumbai, Virat has now become the most successful captain in ICC World Test Championship matches with 13 victories to his name.

#3 Virat Kohli becomes the first player to win 50 matches each in all 3 formats of international cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli made history at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming the first player in cricket history to win 50 Tests, 50 ODIs and 50 T20Is.

Many fans regard Kohli as one of the greatest all-format players in cricket history. This statistic just proves why.

#4 India register their biggest Test win in terms of runs

The Indian team registered its biggest Test victory by runs earlier today against New Zealand.

India took a massive 263-run first-innings lead at the Wankhede Stadium. They did not enforce a follow-on and added 276 runs in the second innings to set a 540-run target for the Blackcaps.

New Zealand lost all their wickets for 167 runs and lost by 372 runs, which is also their biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket history.

#5 Ajaz Patel records the best bowling figures in a losing cause

Ajaz Patel became the first Kiwi bowler to bag all 10 wickets in one innings of a Test match in Mumbai. He returned with figures of 10/119 in the first innings.

Unfortunately, his historic bowling performance could not help his team win the match. Courtesy of New Zealand's defeat, Ajaz now owns the record for the best bowling figures in a losing cause.

