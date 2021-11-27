Axar Patel reveals Ravichandran Ashwin’s role in Tom Latham’s dismissal on Day 3 of 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel credited Ravichandran Ashwin for his suggestion of keeping the ball away from Tom Latham, which led to the New Zealand batter’s stumping.

Latham batted with great composure on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test. He looked set for a hundred when he stepped out to an Axar delivery, which was bowled short and slightly wide. Latham got an inside edge and the ball went behind him. Stand-in wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat was alert to the opportunity and stumped Latham for 95 before the left-hander could get back into his crease.

Axar finished with figures of 5 for 62, his fifth five-for in his fourth Test, as India held New Zealand to 296 and gained a crucial first-innings lead of 49.

In an interaction with Ashwin and Bharat on bcci.tv, Axar praised the seasoned off-spinner for coming up with the smart suggestion. Recapping the dismissal, the left-arm spinner said:

“Jinx (captain Ajinkya Rahane) told me that it would be my last over after which (Ravindra) Jadeja would come on from my end. I was bowling to him (Latham) on stumps but he was not sweeping or stepping out. Our senior spinner, whose name is Ravichandran Ashwin (smiles), was standing at mid-on and constantly telling me to bowl the ball away from the batter. Since I had only over left, I decided to try it and told the captain to send point back. Then, I bowled it away from the batter.”

Latham was undefeated on 50 overnight. He and opening partner Will Young (89) took New Zealand’s score to 151 before Ashwin struck by having Young caught behind.

“I had 12 minutes to get my taping and stuff” - KS Bharat to Ashwin

During the conversation, Ashwin asked Bharat when he came to know that he would have to don the gloves since Wriddhiman Saha had a stiff neck. The wicketkeeper-batter replied that it was quite a hectic arrangement. He revealed:

“I was just doing my morning routines and suddenly the support staff asked me to be ready. I had 12 minutes to get my taping and stuff. It just happened like that.”

While Bharat had a good day behind the stumps, he had a role in denying Ashwin the wicket of Latham on 66. After a ball struck the Kiwi batter on the pads, the off-spinner was keen on a review. However, Bharat felt that the batter had hit the ball and hinted the same to captain Rahane.

Bhupesh Juneja @BhupeshJuneja1 Latham out LBW at 66, given not out, review not taken by India.

Are the matches going to get decided on the basis of a team’s judgment to take (or not to) DRS? Latham out LBW at 66, given not out, review not taken by India. Are the matches going to get decided on the basis of a team’s judgment to take (or not to) DRS? https://t.co/WzDoWrTQri

Apologizing for the blunder, Bharat explained to Ashwin:

“I was so confident that it hit his (Latham) bat. Later, when we saw that slow motion, it hit his front pad and then back pad. I am so sorry.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Axar ended the first innings with 5 for 62, Ashwin also played a key role, claiming 3 for 82 in 42.3 overs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande