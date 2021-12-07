Best combined IND-NZ playing XI from the India vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

The India vs New Zealand Test series culminated yesterday in Mumbai. India won the final game by a record 372-run margin to secure the two-match series by 1-0. The first match of the Test series ended in a thrilling draw at Green Park.

Although the India vs New Zealand Test series was short, the two games entertained the fans across the world. Both nations made it to the inaugural World Test Championship Final, proving why they are among the top Test teams globally.

While the Blackcaps were impressive in the first Test, captain Kane Williamson's absence hurt them a lot in the second match. Tom Latham could not lead the team well as the New Zealand side suffered their biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket history.

Quite a few players had an excellent outing in the India vs New Zealand Test series. With the two matches done and dusted, let's take a look at the best combined XI from the series.

Openers - Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal was the best batter in the Test series (Image: BCCI)

Since regular openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were unavailable for the Test series, India picked Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal as their openers. The two batters impressed against the Blackcaps. Agarwal ended the Test series as the highest run-getter, with 242 runs to his name from four innings.

Mayank's opening partner Gill was the third-highest run-scorer for the home team. He amassed 144 runs in four innings at an average of 36, with his highest score in the series being 52.

Middle Order - Tom Latham, Shreyas Iyer, Daryl Mitchell and Wriddhiman Saha

Since the experienced middle-order batters of both teams had a forgettable Test series, opener Tom Latham finds a place in this playing XI's middle-order. Latham, who was the best batter for the Blackcaps, will bat at number three. The southpaw aggregated 163 runs in the Test series, recording two fifties.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer scored 202 runs in four innings at an average of 50.50. He was the Man of the Match in the Kanpur Test match. Iyer's teammate Wriddhiman Saha played an excellent knock of 61 runs in the second innings of the Kanpur Test and helped India set a 284-run target for the Blackcaps.

Daryl Mitchell did not play at Green Park but he replaced Kane Williamson in Mumbai. Mitchell could not get going in the first innings but played a brilliant knock of 60 runs in the second innings. He was the most impressive Kiwi batter in the Mumbai Test match.

All Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was the best player in the Test series (Image: BCCI)

India's three spin-bowling all-rounders form the all-rounders' section of the team. Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant fifty in the first innings of the Kanpur Test and followed it up with five wickets in two innings.

Axar Patel scalped nine wickets in two matches and registered his maiden Test fifty during the series. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 14-wicket haul and 70 runs in the two Tests.

Bowlers - Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj

Ajaz Patel made history in Mumbai by scalping 14 wickets in the Test match. He became the first New Zealand bowler to take 10 wickets in a single innings of an international game. The left-arm spinner was the most successful bowler in the Test series with 17 wickets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammed Siraj and Tim Southee complete the lineup. Southee took eight wickets to emerge as the most successful pacer from the series. Meanwhile, Siraj bowled a fantastic spell of 3/19 in Mumbai to set up India's record-breaking win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Which spinner impressed you the most in the Test series? Ravichandran Ashwin Ajaz Patel 2 votes so far