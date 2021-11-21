IND vs NZ 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I

Now that the 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I has been consigned to the fate of a dead rubber, the hosts can afford to ring in the changes following what has been a grueling season of cricket.

The Indian Premier League, the T20 World Cup and other international assignments have taken a toll on India's players, who have been in bio-bubbles for extended periods of time over the last few months. With a two-Test series against the Blackcaps on the horizon, the Men in Blue will do well to rest and rotate for the 3rd T20I, which will have no impact on the result of the series.

India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the Test series, but even otherwise, India's new full-time T20I skipper should be overseeing things in the dead rubber. Having taken his win percentage as captain in the format over 80, Rohit will look to end the series on a high.

Rohit has struck up an excellent partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order, but Rahul might find himself on the bench seeking some rest ahead of the Test series, where he is expected to play an integral role. India's vice-captain could be replaced by the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, who claimed the Orange Cap in this year's Indian Premier League and is one of the most exciting talents in the country right now.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant might be rested for the 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's Player of the Match performance in the series opener continued what has been an excellent start to his international career, but he will be disappointed with the way he got out in the second T20I. An integral part of India's middle-overs plans in the lead-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, the No. 3 will look to play his attacking brand of cricket once again.

While Rishabh Pant isn't part of the Test squad and might be handed the gloves once again, he might be rested just to give Ishan Kishan some gametime. Kishan may not be able to bat at the top of the order due to the presence of Gaikwad and Rohit, but a like-for-like southpaw replacement in the middle order will help India.

Shreyas Iyer, unfortunately for him, might be forced to bat out of position for the third game running.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

Axar Patel [left] in action during an India nets session

Venkatesh Iyer is bound to send down at least a couple of overs, something which hasn't happened so far in the series. The exciting left-hander will also look to develop into the finisher India want him to be.

The economical Axar Patel, who hasn't bowled as well as he'd have liked in the T20I series so far, will look to sign off with a performance that might persuade India to view him as a potential Ravindra Jadeja replacement.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ashwin's workload must be managed ahead of the Test series

Harshal Patel impressed on his international debut, walking away with the Player of the Match award after sending down his trademark concoction of slower balls and cutters. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should retain his place in the playing XI if Mohammed Siraj hasn't completely recovered from the hand injury he sustained in the first T20I. India would be wise not to take a risk on Siraj, who will be crucial in the Test series.

Another player on whom the Test series hinges is Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been nothing short of spectacular since making his white-ball comeback. The off-spinner might be afforded a break, with the ever-capable Yuzvendra Chahal likely to get his first outing of the series.

The final change India might make is replacing the unimpressive Deepak Chahar with Avesh Khan. Chahar may not be the right kind of bowler for the next T20 World Cup Down Under, and Avesh is a prodigious talent who must be incorporated into the national setup as soon as possible.

