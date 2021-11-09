IND vs NZ 2021: India's strongest playing XI for the T20I series against New Zealand

India will enter a new era of T20I cricket when they face off against New Zealand in a three-match series later this month. With Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri having relinquished their respective roles in charge of the side, the Men in Blue will bear a different look both on and off the field.

Senior players like Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the assignment, which will be Rahul Dravid's first as head coach of the senior men's team. Along expected lines, Rohit Sharma has been named the T20I captain, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy.

India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

India might briefly consider moving either KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma to the middle order due to the absence of Virat Kohli, but they'd be wise not to. The right-handed duo have become one of the best opening combinations in world cricket across formats, with both batters in scintillating form at the moment. Rahul and Rohit were India's two highest run-scorers in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in some serious form as well, having notched up a series of scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The youngster also won the Orange Cap award in the 2021 Indian Premier League and has earned another well-deserved Indian call-up. However, he should start on the bench, simply because Rohit-Rahul is a combination that cannot be broken. Ishan Kishan will serve as another backup opener.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India Nets Session

Suryakumar Yadav had a middling T20 World Cup, in which an injury kept him out of a crucial game. However, he remains one of the team's most important batters, especially in home conditions.

Suryakumar will be followed by Shreyas Iyer, who is making a comeback to the national side after suffering a shoulder injury earlier this year. Iyer was named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup but didn't have an opportunity to showcase his wares and will be raring to go.

Rishabh Pant has evolved into a wonderful cricketer for India across formats and will continue to be the first-choice gloveman.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

Axar Patel [left] in action during an India nets session

Venkatesh Iyer is used to batting at the top of the order for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and in domestic cricket, but the attacking southpaw should be squeezed into a middle-order role as India attempt to find their elusive pace-bowling all-rounder. The 26-year-old will serve as the third pacer and will also look to contribute quick runs at the death.

Axar Patel was rather unceremoniously removed from India's T20 World Cup squad, and he will get another chance to carry out the unenviable task of attempting to replace the indispensable Ravindra Jadeja. A brilliant left-arm spinner who is almost always economical, Axar will be crucial to India's fortunes against New Zealand.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback to the Indian white-ball side couldn't have gone much better, and he has rightly earned another opportunity to impress. The veteran off-spinner will have support from Yuzvendra Chahal, who returns to the T20I side with a chip on his shoulder.

India are spoilt for choice in the pace department. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in a dismal run of form, while Deepak Chahar may not be the best choice for a team that is playing only two frontline pacers. While Chahar hasn't done much wrong in T20I cricket for India, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj - who were highly impressive in the Indian Premier League - should make the cut ahead of their more experienced peers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Harshal Patel is another interesting choice, especially given his ability with the bat. But the 30-year-old should be behind Avesh and Siraj in the pecking order, with the latter two having been in and around the Indian team for a while now.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Which combination should India go with against New Zealand? Two frontline pacers + three frontline spinners Three frontline pacers + two frontline spinners 4 votes so far