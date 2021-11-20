IND vs NZ 2021: Guptill crosses Kohli and 4 other interesting stats from the 2nd India-New Zealand T20I

Unlike Jaipur, there were no late hiccups in Ranchi as India comfortably beat New Zealand by seven wickets. In the process, Rohit Sharma's team sealed the three-match T20I series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

India are now closer to inflicting another series whitewash over New Zealand. The Blackcaps lost the T20I series 5-0 during their 2019-2020 tour of India.

The dew factor made it difficult for both sides in the second T20I. Despite going for over 10 an over in the powerplay, the Indian bowlers staged a solid comeback and restricted New Zealand to 153. The home team's batters then joined the party to complete the job.

As usual, several records were broken, and some new milestones were registered during the game. Here are five of them:

#1 Martin Guptill crosses Virat Kohli

Martin Guptill got New Zealand to a brilliant start, smashing a 15-ball 31. In the process, he went past Virat Kohli’s tally of 3,227 runs to become the highest run-getter in T20Is.

Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully Most runs in T20Is

-Martin Guptill: M 111 | R 3,248 | Ave 32.5 | SR 136.6

-Virat Kohli: M 95 | R 3,227 | Ave 52 | SR 137.9

#2 Glenn Phillips is the only non-West Indian in six-hitting record list

Glenn Phillips hit three sixes during the course of his 21-ball 34 knock. His T20 six-hitting tally for 2021 now stands at 97.

He has now broken into the top-nine list for most sixes hit in a calendar year. Moreover, the Kiwi is the only non-West Indies player on the list.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

135 - Gayle in 2015

121 - Gayle in 2011

116 - Gayle in 2012

112 - Gayle in 2016

101 - Gayle in 2017

101 - Russell in 2019

100 - Gayle in 2013

97 - PHILLIPS in 2021

96 - Pollard in 2019



Glenn Phillips now has highest of a non-West Indies player.

#3 Prolific Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul for India

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are now the only Indian pair to notch up five consecutive 50-plus partnerships. The duo's 117-run stand on Friday was their second century partnership of the year. They registered another against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup earlier this month.

Only Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul have registered two century stands for India in a calendar year.

#4 Tim Southee’s bunny Rohit Sharma

Despite New Zealand’s loss, their stand-in skipper Tim Southee registered figures of 4-0-16-3. One of his wickets was of Rohit Sharma, whom he has now dismissed 11 times in international cricket, the most by any bowler.

Southee has now dismissed Sharma four times in T20Is (the most by a bowler), five times in ODIs and twice in Tests.

#5 Memorable debut for Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel debuts for India

After years of toil and a phenomenal IPL 2021 campaign, Harshal Patel made hi sTeam India debut. He repaid the opportunity with a player-of-the-match performance, returning with figures of 4-0-25-2.

Before 2021, Dilip Doshi was the only Indian to win the Player of the Match award after debuting post 30. This year, two more Indians joined the list – Suryakumar Yadav and Harshal Patel.

Also, 2021 is the first year where more than one Indian won the Player of the Match on T20I debut. Before Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan managed the feat against England in Ahmedabad in March.

