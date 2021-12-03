Mayank Agarwal shrugs off selection pressure with masterclass against spin

Mayank Agarwal has had an intriguing Test career. He burst onto the scene during a tour of Australia in 2018-19, cementing his place as India’s opener with a couple of fine half-centuries. His first season at home saw him hit two double-centuries and another ton, and it looked like India had a solid opening partnership in him and Rohit Sharma.

But a middling tour of New Zealand and some indifferent displays in India’s next tour of Australia saw Mayank dropped for Shubman Gill. He was earmarked for a comeback on the tour of England earlier this year, but a concussion on the eve of the first Test meant he was replaced by KL Rahul, who he had replaced to get into the team in the first place.

With Rohit Sharma rested and Rahul picking up an injury just before New Zealand’s tour of India, Mayank got another opportunity for the team. In the first Test in Kanpur, he was again found wanting. But in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he put on a masterful display of Test batting as he helped prevent a collapse amid a lethal spell of bowling from Ajaz Patel.

Mayank’s strength has always been against spin, with him taking Nathan Lyon down in 2018 still fresh in memory. On Friday, it was left-arm spinner Ajaz who was New Zealand’s destroyer-in-chief and Mayank countered him brilliantly en route to his fourth Test century.

Mayank Agarwal wins battle against Ajaz Patel

Mayank Agarwal, along with Shubman Gill, helped India get off to a good start, with the two putting on an 80-run opening stand. The 30-year-old was watchful in his approach, scoring 32 off 94, letting the youngster dominate the partnership.

After Ajaz got Gill caught at slip, Mayank played out a maiden off Tim Southee. Things went from bad to worse for India in Ajaz’s next over, as he removed both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks.

Another Southee maiden over later, Agarwal found himself on strike against the rampant Ajaz Patel for the final two deliveries of the over. That’s when he clicked gears and began India’s counter-attack, dancing down the track to hit him for a six over extra cover and then pulling a half-tracker through midwicket.

Mayank Agarwal dominated New Zealand spinners on Day 1 at the Wankhede.

He hit Ajaz for another boundary through point and then got to his half-century with four more runs off Rachin Ravindra just before Tea.

Mayank and Shreyas were more measured as the final session of the day began. But as the pair settled, he hit two consecutive boundaries off Patel and then a six off Will Somerville as India got back to building a good score after the cluster of wickets.

Once Ajaz got his fourth wicket in the form of Shreyas Iyer, Mayank then slowed down and arrested a potential collapse, knowing the team needed him to bat long. But when his new partner Wriddhiman Saha finally settled in, Mayank started to be adventurous again. He punished Rachin Ravindra for a long hop with a boundary through the leg-side to move to 95 and then got to his century with a gorgeous cover drive off Daryl Mitchell.

It was a brilliant century, one that came off 196 deliveries. There were 13 boundaries and three sixes in the process. What the century meant to him was evident on his face, as he punched the sky in joy after getting to the magical three-figure mark. He raised his bat, gave Saha a hug and then got back to business - blocking the New Zealand bowlers out.

There were some more boundaries that came, but it looked evident that Mayank was set on ensuring he didn’t lose his wicket before the end of day’s play. India finished the day on 221/4, with Mayank batting on 120.

He showed superb application against spin. The 30-year-old used his feet to get to the pitch of the ball to defend and attack, and made good use of the sweep shot from time to time.

Mayank’s domination against the spinners was underlined by his stats against New Zealand’s best bowler on the day, Ajaz Patel. While Ajaz was miserly with the ball, Mayank hit the spinner for three sixes and four boundaries.

It was a battle that the batter won comprehensively. That was highlighted in the final over of the day, when New Zealand brought the long-off fielder in to mid-off. Mayank responded by dancing down the track to hit a six straight over that area.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether the knock will be enough for Mayank to stake a claim for a spot in the team if and when they tour South Africa remains to be seen. But he has proven without a doubt that he cannot be ignored.

Edited by Sai Krishna