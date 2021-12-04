"I got this feeling that I should bowl 1 out-swinger" - Mohammed Siraj unveils planning behind "dream ball" in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Mohammed Siraj has revealed the thought process behind his "dream ball" to dismiss Ross Taylor on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

After getting both Kiwi openers out cheaply in his opening spell, the right-arm quick clean-bowled Taylor with a splendid delivery. Coming from a wide, over-the-wicket angle, the ball pitched on the off-stump to the right-handed batter. It then straightened just a touch to sweep past the edge and uproot the off-stump.

Mohammed Siraj disclosed how he was bowling to a field set for in-swingers, but got a flash thought of pushing in an out-swinger. He went ahead with it, considering his good rhythm and ultimately tasted success. The pacer said:

"My only plan was that you know how we had our field ready for inswing, like you do for an off-spinner to hit the batsman on the pads, but when I was standing there I got this feeling that I should bowl one out-swinger. And my rhythm was also good so I wanted the ball to finish on the stumps. It's a dream ball for a fast bowler."

The wicket reduced New Zealand to 17/3 after just 5.1 overs, setting the perfect platform for India to bowl out the visitors for a mere 62 runs.

Mohammed Siraj put in substantial spadework while preparing for the second Test. He added that his preparations for outswings were on as soon as he found out about his selection for the Test in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj explained:

"So when I was injured and didn't play in the last match, I was working on my bowling, practicing swing and focussing on the outswing. I knew I will get a chance in the next match so was preparing myself accordingly. When I got the ball today, my plan was to consistently bowl at the same spot. I bowled as I had practiced, kept building my rhythm and that's what helped and got me success."

In reply to New Zealand's dismal score, Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara helped the hosts to an unblemished at 69/0, increasing their lead to 332 runs.

"My only aim was to try to finish as much at the stumps as possible" - Mohammed Siraj

When asked why New Zealand pacers didn't get as much swing as he did on the same surface, Mohammed Siraj said he wasn't focused on the movement at all.

The 27-year-old remarked that he had learned after observing the Kiwi bowlers bowl straight lines, with swing being an added benefit.

Mohammed Siraj concluded by saying:

"I don't see if I am getting any swing or not. My only aim was to try to finish as much at the stumps as possible, to bowl in good areas consistently, and at the same spot. If you get to swing from that then the batsman [faces problems]. My plan was to bowl at the same spot. I also watch New Zealand's bowling, they were bowling very wide. My plan was to target the stumps and if I get some swing it's even better."

India will look to finish the match as early as possible when Day 3 begins at 9:30 AM IST tomorrow.

