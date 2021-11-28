Shreyas, Saha fifties put hosts in command after batting collapse on Day 4 of 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Shreyas Iyer (65) and Wriddhiman Saha (61*) played fighting knocks as India recovered from 51 for 5 to declare at 234 for 7 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. India’s declaration left Kiwis a target of 284 to win the Test.

The hosts were lucky to get the wicket of Will Young (2) before the close of play. The New Zealand opener was rapped on the pads with a sharp, turning delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin that kept low. The umpire raised his finger.

Young and Tom Latham had a long discussion and by the time the former signaled for a review, the timer had run out. Replays showed that the ball was missing the stumps. New Zealand ended the day on 4 for 1.

ICC @ICC



🇮🇳 or 🇳🇿, who are you backing to clinch a victory on the final day?



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 Stumps on day four in Kanpur 🏏🇮🇳 or 🇳🇿, who are you backing to clinch a victory on the final day? Stumps on day four in Kanpur 🏏 🇮🇳 or 🇳🇿, who are you backing to clinch a victory on the final day? #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/iLHiwrlhch

Earlier, Iyer created history, becoming the first Indian batter to score a hundred and a fifty on Test debut. The 26-year-old made 65 off 125 in the second innings to go with his 105 in the first as India reached 167 for 7 at Tea on Day 4. Iyer added 52 with Ravichandran Ashwin (32) and 64 with Saha as India extended their lead to 216 by the end of the second session.

Iyer and Ashwin joined forces following Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal for a duck in the 20th over. New Zealand bowlers were clearly on top but Ashwin ensured he did not go into his shell. He got off the mark by driving Tim Southee down the ground for four and then cut Ajaz Patel past point for another boundary. Iyer was content playing a supporting role as India went to Lunch without the loss of another wicket.

Jamieson ended Ashwin’s resistance as the tall batter chopped a ball length outside off onto the stumps. Ashwin looked to punch the ball off the back foot but got an inside edge and the ball trickled back to hit the stumps. Iyer then found an able ally in Saha, who couldn’t keep wickets on Saturday due to a stiff neck.

Iyer got into the 30s by late-cutting Rachin Ravindra for four past slip. After a few quiet overs, Saha took on William Somerville. In the 49th over of the innings, he went down the wicket and slapped a ball towards mid-wicket. Henry Nicholls let the ball through his hands to give away four runs. The next ball was slog-swept for a maximum.

A few overs later, Iyer danced down the track and lofted Ajaz Patel for a six over the bowler’s head. The debutant reached his fifty by driving the left-arm spinner for a single towards wide mid-off. A couple more boundaries followed off the same bowler as Iyer began to open up. At the stroke of Tea, though, Iyer gloved a short delivery down leg from Tim Southee to the keeper to end a fantastic innings.

In the last session, Saha continued his resilience and featured in another dogged stand of 67* with Axar Patel (28*). The wicketkeeper-batter, who was content rotating the strike, brought up his fifty off 115 balls by working William Somerville down to fine leg for a couple. Axar also batted patiently for the most part before swinging Ajaz Patel for a six over mid-wicket. The declaration came soon after.

Jamieson, Southee dominate India in opening session

New Zealand pacers Jamieson and Southee wreaked havoc to reduce India to 84 for 5 at Lunch on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test.

ICC @ICC



Cheteshwar Pujara is caught behind by Tom Blundell for 22 off Kyle Jamieson.



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 An early wicket for New Zealand 💥Cheteshwar Pujara is caught behind by Tom Blundell for 22 off Kyle Jamieson. An early wicket for New Zealand 💥Cheteshwar Pujara is caught behind by Tom Blundell for 22 off Kyle Jamieson.#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/299QqB1NKs

Resuming their innings on 14 for 1, the hosts lost Cheteshwar Pujara for 22 as he awkwardly gloved a short ball from Jamieson down leg. The poor umpiring in the game continued as the batter was given not out and New Zealand had to use DRS to overturn the decision. UltraEdge showed a clear spike when the ball passed the gloves.

Ajinkya Rahane’s (4) horror run continued as he was trapped right in front of the stumps with a length delivery from Ajaz Patel that came in with the arm. Mayank Agarwal battled hard for his 17 but perished to a brute from Southee that nipped away. The struggling Indian opener fended at the ball but only managed to edge it to second slip.

ICC @ICC



The spinner dismisses him LBW for 4.



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 Ajaz Patel gets the wicket of India captain Ajinkya Rahane ☝️The spinner dismisses him LBW for 4. Ajaz Patel gets the wicket of India captain Ajinkya Rahane ☝️The spinner dismisses him LBW for 4. #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/AyWkMiF65N

The morning got worse for India as Jadeja (0) was trapped lbw in the same over, attempting to whip Southee across the line. The hosts had lost half their side for 51. However, Iyer and Ashwin batted sensibly to take India to lunch, pushing the lead to 133.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India carried on with the fightback in the remaining two sessions and were firmly on top by end of day's play.

Edited by Sai Krishna