IND vs NZ 2022: Eden Park, Auckland pitch history and ODI records

The first ODI of the India vs New Zealand series will take place at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The match will start at 2:30 pm local time (7:00 am IST).

India and New Zealand have played white-ball cricket against each other quite regularly. Before the ODI series, the two nations competed in a three-match T20I series, where India emerged victorious 1-0.

However, New Zealand will start as favorites to win the ODI series since India do not have a full-strength squad. The Blackcaps are also on a four-match winning streak in 50-over matches against the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Auckland.

Eden Park, Auckland T20I stats

ODI matches played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Matches Tied: 2

Matches Abandoned: 3

Highest individual score: 146* - Marcus Stoinis (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 6/28 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2015.

Highest team score: 340/5 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2007.

Lowest team score: 73 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2007.

Highest successful run-chase: 340/5 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2007.

Average first-innings score: 217

Eden Park last ODI match

The wicket at this venue assists the batters and fast bowlers. Incidentally, the last ODI match at Eden Park also involved India and New Zealand. The Blackcaps won that game by 22 runs.

During India's tour of New Zealand in 2020, Auckland hosted the second ODI of the three-match series on February 8. Fifties from Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor guided the home team to 273/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, India slumped to 153/7, but a fightback from Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini helped them inch closer to the target. Eventually, India were all out for 251 runs in 48.3 overs.

18 wickets fell in that match, with spin bowlers grabbing only four of them. The batters smashed a total of 11 sixes in 98.3 overs.

