IND vs NZ 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand ODI series

The India vs New Zealand ODI series will begin in Auckland on Friday, November 25. It is a three-match series, with a total of 30 points from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on the line.

India have already earned a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup, which is why the points do not matter much to them.

However, the Blackcaps need to win these games to boost their chances of a direct qualification. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series, the Kiwis are sixth in the standings.

Fans should expect top-quality cricket in the India vs New Zealand ODI series. Before the first game, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against New Zealand 55-49. The two teams have battled in 105 ODIs, with one of them ending in a tie and five producing no results.

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in New Zealand

Speaking of the head-to-head record in matches hosted by New Zealand, the Blackcaps have a big lead of 25-14. India have not won an ODI match in New Zealand since February 3, 2019.

Last 5 games of India vs New Zealand ODI series (in New Zealand)

New Zealand have won four of their last five home ODI matches against India. They won the previous ODI series against the Men in Blue 3-0. Here is a summary of their last five battles:

NZ (300/5) beat IND (296/7) by 5 wickets, Feb 11, 2020. NZ (273/8) beat IND (251) by 22 runs, Feb 8, 2020. NZ (348/6) beat IND (347/4) by 6 wickets, Feb 5, 2020. IND (252) beat NZ (217) by 35 runs, Feb 3, 2019. NZ (93/2) beat IND (92) by 8 wickets, Jan 31, 2019.

Will India win the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand? Share your views in the comments below.

