IND vs NZ 2022: Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch history and ODI records

Seddon Park will play host to the second ODI of the India vs New Zealand series this Sunday. The home team gained a 1-0 lead in Auckland and will start as the favorites to secure the series in Hamilton.

The Indian bowling attack had an off day in Auckland as they conceded 309 runs in 47.1 overs to the New Zealand team. Captain Shikhar Dhawan will hope for a better showing from his bowlers in Hamilton.

Ahead of the second ODI of the India vs. New Zealand series, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Seddon Park.

Seddon Park, Hamilton ODI stats

ODI matches played: 37

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 22

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 181* - Matthew Hayden (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 6/33 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest team score: 363/4 - West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2014.

Lowest team score: 92 - India vs. New Zealand, 2019.

Highest successful run-chase: 350/9 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2007.

Average first-innings score: 239

Seddon Park last ODI match

New Zealand v Netherlands - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

In the previous ODI hosted by this venue, New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 115 runs. The match took place on April 4, 2022. New Zealand posted 333/8 on the board, riding on hundreds from Martin Guptill and Will Young.

Chasing 334 for a win, the Dutch team lost all their wickets for 218 runs. Opener Stephan Myburgh scored 64 runs, but did not receive enough support from other batters.

Batters enjoyed batting in Hamilton as they hit 16 sixes in 92.3 overs. 18 wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for six of them.

