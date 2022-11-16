IND vs NZ 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The much-awaited India vs New Zealand series will get underway on Friday with a T20I match at the SKY Stadium. The two nations will cross swords in a three-match T20I series before locking horns in a three-match ODI series.

The BCCI has rested a majority of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad members for the tour of New Zealand. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul will miss the series along with star batter Virat Kohli, experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain the visitors in the three-match T20I series. Here is the full schedule for the three T20Is.

IND vs NZ 2022 T20I series Schedule (With Timings in IST)

1st T20I, November 18, 12:00 PM IST - SKY Stadium, Wellington.

2nd T20I, November 20, 12:00 PM IST - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganai.

3rd T20I, November 22, 12:00 PM IST - McLean Park, Napier.

IND vs NZ 2022 telecast channel list in India

Doordarshan Sports is the only TV channel which will broadcast this series. Neither Star Sports nor Sony Sports own the rights to telecast the home matches of the New Zealand cricket team. The fans of the Men in Blue can watch the games live on DD Sports, just like the away series against West Indies.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 2022 live streaming?

Amazon Prime Video will stream the matches live on its platform. For the first time, a series involving the Indian men's cricket team will be live on Amazon Prime Video. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this three-match series. Both nations crashed out of T20 World Cup 2022 in the mega event's semifinals round earlier this month.

Poll : 0 votes