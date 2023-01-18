IND vs NZ 2023: 3 players who can score the most runs in the first ODI 

Following their comprehensive 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Team India will now host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday, January 18. The opening match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to continue their momentum from the ODI series win against Sri Lanka. Most things clicked for the hosts against their Asian rivals, especially the top order, who will be keen to hit the ground running in the New Zealand ODIs too.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, will miss their talisman Kane Williamson, who has opted out of the series due to workload management. Having said that, the visitors are the No. 1 ranked ODI team and have some talented batters in their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could have a great outing in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday:

#3 Shubman Gill - India

Shubman Gill had a terrific ODI series against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Shubman Gill repaid the faith shown in him by coming up with a successful series against Sri Lanka. Gill began the series with a well-made 60-ball-70 in Guwahati.

While Gill missed out after a rapid start of 21 from 12 balls in Kolkata, the 23-year-old capped off the series with his second ODI ton. He scored 116 runs in just 97 balls in the third ODI on Sunday.

Gill ended the series as the second-highest run-getter with 207 runs at an average of 69.00. The right-hander will look to continue his merry run against the Kiwis as well.

#2 Tom Latham - New Zealand

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Tom Latham loves batting against India. He averages 65.07 against the Men in Blue across 17 ODI innings while striking at around 99.

The southpaw has tormented the Indian spinners for years at home and away with his array of sweeps. His last innings against India was a match-winning unbeaten 145 off 104 balls in November, and he'll surely want to carry on from where he left off.

He'll also have the extra responsibility of captaincy in Kane Williamson's absence and will want to lead his troops with an example.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india #viratkohli Virat Kohli has scored the most ODI runs after 259 innings 🤩 Virat Kohli has scored the most ODI runs after 259 innings 🤩#CricketTwitter #india #viratkohli https://t.co/spWZrHt5zu

The most obvious choice from both teams, Virat Kohli, has been on-song with the bat lately. After getting his 44th ODI century against Bangladesh last month, the modern-day legend started his 2023 on an incredible note.

Kohli smashed a total of 283 runs at an immaculate average of 141.5 and a strike rate of 137.4 in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka. Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series for his outstanding effort with the bat.

Kohli is expected to make his presence felt in the opening ODI against the Kiwis on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes