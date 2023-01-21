IND vs NZ 2023: 3 records that were broken during India's comprehensive win in the 2nd ODI 

Continuing their impressive form at home, Team India recorded a plain-sailing victory by eight wickets against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

It was a clinical performance from the hosts as they bundled out the Kiwi unit for a paltry 108 in the first innings. The Indian pace attack, including Mohammed Shami (3/18) and Hardik Pandya (2/16), wreaked havoc on the visitors and took the first seven wickets for just 103 runs.

Three late wickets from Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav ensured the visitors skittled out in just 34.3 overs, recording their-third lowest total (108) in ODIs against India.

108 was never going to be enough for New Zealand to compete, and India's openers made short work of the chase. Rohit Sharma, in particular, looked in good form as he scored an eye-catching fifty.

The Kiwi bowlers weren't at fault though, as they didn't have enough runs on the board to make the match competitive. Their only hope was to strike early with the new ball, but that didn't happen. The hosts completed the formalities without much fuss and eventually won the encounter by eight wickets.

With their win, India have successfully clinched another home ODI series after winning the first two ODIs of the three-match series.

The game in Raipur also saw a slew of records broken. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records shattered during the second one-day international between India and New Zealand.

#3 India records their biggest ODI win over New Zealand (by balls remaining)

179 - at Raipur, today

173 - at Chennai, 2010

160 - at Auckland, 1994

Biggest ODI win by India against New Zealand (by balls remaining):
179 - at Raipur, today
173 - at Chennai, 2010
160 - at Auckland, 1994

An insignificant total of 108 was chased down by the Indian batters for the loss of just two wickets inside 21 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit won the match with 179 balls remaining in their innings. This is now India's biggest win (by balls remaining) over New Zealand in one-day cricket.

India's previous biggest ODI win over the Black Caps came in 2010 in Chennai when they defeated the Kiwis with eight wickets and 173 balls remaining.

#2 Rohit Sharma surpasses Sourav Ganguly's record for scoring the third-most ODI runs for India in wins

Innings - 23

Runs - 1019

Average - 56.61

Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI:
Innings - 23
Runs - 1019
Average - 56.61
Strike Rate - 101.79

During his stay at the crease, Rohit Sharma looked like his vintage self and powered his way to a well-made 50-ball 51.

The innings also saw the Indian skipper etch a couple of records to his name. Rohit Sharma, who has 9,681 ODI runs in 240 matches, has now recorded 6,822 ODI runs in wins for India. Due to this, he has eclipsed Sourav Ganguly's record, who scored 6,818 ODI runs in victories for India.

Rohit also smashed two sixes on Wednesday, taking his six-hitting tally as Indian skipper to 132. He now has the third-most sixes to his name as the Indian skipper. Only MS Dhoni (211) and Virat Kohli (138) have hit more maximums while captaining India.

#1 Team India have now won their seventh consecutive ODI bilateral series at home

#CricketTwitter #indvsnz Another dominating bilateral series win for Team India Another dominating bilateral series win for Team India 🇮🇳👊🏻#CricketTwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/MakLUCeijY

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Team India are perhaps the toughest team to face in their own backyard. The Men in Blue have been steamrolling past opponents with ease at home.

With their series-clinching win in the second ODI in Raipur, India have now bagged their seventh consecutive ODI series at home. This is now their best-ever run in ODIs while playing in India.

Since their 3-2 loss against Australia in 2019, India have been a dominant force and are undefeated in all ODI series at home.

