IND vs NZ 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming ODI series 

Following their comprehensive 3-0 clean-sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Team India are set to play host to New Zealand for a multi-format white-ball tour. A three-match ODI series will be followed by the same number of T20 internationals.

The opening ODI between the two teams is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to continue their momentum from the previous ODI series.

While most of the things clicked for the hosts against Sri Lanka, India will still be looking for areas to improve and keep their preparations going for the ODI World Cup later this year.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without the services of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who won't partake in the series due to workload management. In their absence, wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham will lead a relatively young Kiwi unit.

The forthcoming ODI series also offers a chance for both teams to break a slew of records. Let's take a look at three of those records that can be broken in the ODI series between India and New Zealand.

#1 Mohammed Shami can join list of India's all-time top 10 ODI wicket-takers

Mohammed Shami will hope for a great series against New Zealand [P.C: BCCI]

India's most experienced bowler from the current team, Mohammed Shami, will be looking for a proficient series after three mediocre ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Having said that, with 152 wickets at an average of 25.7 across 82 ODIs, Shami is currently India's 11th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

The veteran seamer is highly likely to enter the list of India's top 10 all-time wicket-takers in ODIs in the upcoming series. If Shami takes at least three more wickets, he will overtake Manoj Prabhakar (157 ODI wickets) to become India's 10th-most successful bowler in 50-over cricket.

#2 Shubman Gill could become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill had a terrific ODI series against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Shubman Gill repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and came up with a superlative series against Sri Lanka. In those three matches, he scored 207 runs at an average of 69, including one half-century and a solid hundred.

The flamboyant Punjab-born batter has enjoyed a terrific start to his 50-over career and has been extremely consistent at the top of the order.

The forthcoming ODI series will offer a golden chance for Gill to put a significant personal milestone to his name. With 894 runs at an average of 59.6 across just 18 innings, Gill requires just 106 more runs to complete 1000 ODI runs.

If he reaches the landmark in the ODIs against New Zealand, which he is most likely to, Gill will become the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 ODI runs (in terms of innings taken).

The record is currently held by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Both the Delhi batters reached the four-figure mark in their 24th ODI innings.

#3 Virat Kohli can complete 13,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli has been on-song in ODIs lately [Pic Credit BCCI]

It was a pure delight to witness Virat Kohli coming up with a vintage batting display and bossing the opposition in the series against Sri Lanka. The three-game ODI series against the Lankans saw Kohli at his usual best, scoring 283 runs at an average of 141.5.

During the series, the former Indian skipper also eclipsed Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth-highest all-time run-getter in ODI cricket. Kohli currently sits with 12,754 runs at an average of 58.2 across 259 ODI innings.

If the 34-year-old adds 246 runs in the three upcoming games, he will become only the fifth batter ever to reach the 13,000 one-day international runs mark.

While scoring 246 runs in three ODIs can be arduous, Kohli has shown time and again that if a batter can achieve the task, it is him.

