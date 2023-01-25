IND vs NZ 2023, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs New Zealand match?

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs in yesterday’s ODI game at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 385/9. In response, the Kiwis were bowled out for 295 in 41.2 overs.

With the triumph in Indore, Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand. The hosts had another reason to cheer, as they also became the No. 1 team in the ICC ODI rankings following the win.

India dominated proceedings from the get go as captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill added 212 for the first wicket in just 26.1 overs. Rohit smashed 101 off 85 with the aid of nine fours and six sixes. With his 30th one-day ton and first in the format since January 2020, he equalled Australian legend Ricky Ponting on the list of batters with most ODI hundreds.

Gill, meanwhile, contributed 112 off 78, hitting 13 fours and five sixes. The 23-year-old has now registered three hundred-plus scores in his last four one-day innings. Both Rohit and Gill fell within the space of a few deliveries. India lost their way a bit after the openers perished as Ishan Kishan (17), Virat Kohli (36), Suryakumar Yadav (14) and Washington Sundar (9) failed to come up with significant contributions.

Hardik Pandya, though, flourished at the death, smashing 54 off 38. He struck three fours and as many sixes, adding a crucial 54 runs for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur, who contributed 25 off 17. Among the New Zealand bowlers, Jacob Duffy was the most expensive, conceding 100 runs in ten overs and claiming three scalps.

Chasing 386, New Zealand lost Finn Allen for a duck, as he was bowled by Pandya. However, Devon Conway kept the Kiwis in the hunt with a superlative century. He scored 138 off only 100, with the aid of 12 fours and eight sixes, striking the ball with ease. Conway and Henry Nicholls (42) added 106 for the second wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav.

At the halfway stage, the Kiwis were reasonably placed at 184 for 2. However, Thakur dismissed Daryl Mitchell (24) and Tom Latham (0) off consecutive deliveries before also sending back Glenn Phillips (5). The triple strike put India firmly in control, and the visitors eventually ran out of steam.

India vs New Zealand 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

The Indore ODI saw two centurions from India (Rohit and Gill) and one from New Zealand (Conway).

Thakur contributed a handy 25 before claiming three key wickets to break the back of New Zealand’s chase. Pandya also impressed, scoring a half-century before claiming the early wicket of Allen. Kuldeep was a bit expensive but also claimed three scalps.

Thakur, though, was named the Player of the Match for his impressive all-round exploits.

