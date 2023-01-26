IND vs NZ 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand T20I series

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will start tomorrow (January 27) evening in Ranchi. The other two matches of the series will take place in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 29 and February 1, respectively.

Last year, New Zealand hosted India for a three-match series. The first game did not produce a result, India won the second match, while the series decider ended in a tie. India secured the three-match series by 1-0.

The Blackcaps will be keen to avenge that loss in the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series. Before the new series begins, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand by 12-9. The two teams have competed in 23 T20Is, with the last two of them not producing a result.

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in India

As far as the head-to-head record in India is concerned, the Men in Blue lead by 5-3. The Blackcaps have not won a single T20I against India in India since November 4, 2017.

Last 5 matches of India vs New Zealand T20I series (in India)

India have won four of the last five completed T20Is against New Zealand. One of the games ended in a tie. It will be interesting to see if the Blackcaps can snap their losing streak against the Men in Blue. Here is a short summary of their last five matches:

IND (75/4) tied with NZ (160) via D/L method, Nov 22, 2022. IND (191/6) beat NZ (126) by 65 runs, Nov 20, 2022. IND (184/7) beat NZ (111) by 73 runs, Nov 21, 2021. IND (155/3) beat NZ (153/6) by 7 wickets, Nov 19, 2021. IND (166/5) beat NZ (164/6) by 5 wickets, Nov 17, 2021.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes