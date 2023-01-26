IND vs NZ 2023: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch history and T20I records

India and New Zealand will battle in the first T20I of their three-match series tomorrow at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game will begin at 7:00 pm local Ttme.

Ranchi hosted a T20I between India and New Zealand in 2021 as well, which the hosts won by seven wickets. Both teams have rested most of their star players for this series, though, as the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will not play.

Nevertheless, it should be an exciting game in Ranchi. Before the match gets underway, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi T20I records & stats

T20I games played: 3

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 65 - KL Rahul (IND) vs New Zealand, 2021

Best bowling figures: 3-14 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Highest team score: 196-6 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Lowest team score: 127-9 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 155-3 - India vs New Zealand, 2021

Average first-innings score: 156

JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue assists batters and bowlers equally. The average run rate in T20Is here is 7.86, and no team has touched the 200-run mark yet. At the same time, there has not been a total below 120 as well in a 20-over game here, so an equal contest between bat and ball can be expected.

JSCA International Stadium Complex last T20I match

In the last T20I at this ground, KL Rahul's half-century helped India beat New Zealand by seven wickets. The Kiwis posted 153, riding on a 34-run knock from Glenn Phillips. In response, fifties from Rahul and Rohit Sharma guided India home in the 18th over.

Nine wickets fell across both innings, with spinners accounting for two of them, with 14 sixes being hit.

