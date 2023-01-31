IND vs NZ 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20I records

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final match of the India vs. New Zealand T20I series on Wednesday, February 1, evening. Both nations have won a game each in the three-match series so far, and the winner of the Ahmedabad T20I will take home the trophy.

Fans can expect high-scoring matches in the T20I format, but the previous T20 between India and New Zealand was a low-scoring thriller. Not a single six was hit by the two teams at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium as India needed 19.4 overs to chase a 100-run target.

A better surface will likely be on offer in Ahmedabad. Before the match begins, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20I records & stats

T20I games played: 5

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 83* - Jos Buttler (ENG) vs India, 2021

Best bowling figures: 4-33 - Jofra Archer (ENG) vs India, 2021

Highest team score: 224-2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest team score: 124-7 - India vs England, 2021

Average first-innings score: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

India and New Zealand have played an exciting series so far (Image: BCCI)

Ahmedabad's newly built stadium hosted the India vs. England T20I series in 2021. Initially, the batters found it tough to score runs on the wicket, but the conditions got better to bat as the series progressed. In the previous match on this ground, India and England scored a total of 412 runs in 40 overs.

Fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball in the series decider between India and New Zealand.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium last T20I match

In the last T20I on this ground, India defeated England by 36 runs. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma guided the home side to 224/2 in the first innings. Chasing 225 for the win, England scored 188/8, riding on fifties from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler.

A total of nine wickets fell in that match, with spinners picking up only one solitary wicket. The batters hit 20 sixes in 40 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

