IND vs NZ: 3 changes India could make for the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

India continued their home domination with yet another series win over New Zealand after they thumped the Kiwis by eight wickets in Raipur. Opting to bowl first, the Men in Blue were absolutely sensational as they bundled out the visitors for just 108.

The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a brisk start and ensured that India finished off the game in the 21st over and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The third ODI is set to be played in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). Team India are unlikely to field a full-strength team with the series already in the bag.

On that note, let's take a look at three changes that the Men in Blue could make for the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday:

#3 Umran Malik for Mohammed Shami

Umran Malik has been impressive in the ODI format and has proved that if groomed well, he can be more than handy for the Men in Blue. After some fantastic performances against Sri Lanka in ODIs and T20Is, many were shocked that Umran wasn't picked for the first two ODIs against the Kiwis.

However, with the series already sealed, the hosts might well give Mohammed Shami a well-deserved rest and bring Umran back into the mix. With the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to begin in almost a couple of weeks, India may want to give Shami ample rest. Umran is in great bowling rhythm and would certainly be a quality pick.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's fitness has been a cause for concern for Team India for quite some time now. The all-rounder is a crucial component of India's white-ball setup and with the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year, the team management may want to give him enough rest.

With the series already sealed and Pandya being the captain of the T20I team, it is almost certain that Shahbaz Ahmed may get a look into the playing XI. The all-rounder from Bengal did play in the series against Bangladesh, but couldn't provide a notable contribution, especially with the bat.

However, Shahbaz has shown that he is more than handy as a batting all-rounder and will be keen to get a chance to showcase his skills.

#1 Rajat Patidar for Virat Kohli

There has been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli's struggles against spin and the same was on display in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got Kohli dismissed on both occasions and there has been an interesting debate that has popped up - Should Kohli play a Ranji Trophy game before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri spoke on air about the importance of top Indian players playing domestic cricket before a crucial series. With the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja featuring for Saurashtra, it is possible that Kohli may also consider playing the Ranji Trophy round for Delhi against Hyderabad on January 24.

If the former captain chooses to opt out of the third ODI for some domestic red-ball experience, it may open up a spot for Rajat Patidar at No.3.

The 29-year-old came into the side as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer on the back of some incredible performances in domestic cricket as well as in the IPL 2022 season. It would be fascinating to see what he is capable of at the international level.

