IND vs NZ ODI 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

After winning the T20I series against New Zealand, India will square off against the Blackcaps in a three-match ODI series, starting this Friday. The three matches will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Men in Blue will not have to worry much about the Super League points as they have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, being the hosts of the tournament.

The visitors have rested a majority of their big names for this series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be keen to gain some crucial points from this series. At the moment, the Blackcaps are sixth in the points table with 110 points in 15 matches. They have registered 11 wins and four defeats. It will be interesting to see how they perform in their home series against the Men in Blue. Here is the schedule for this series.

IND vs NZ 2022 ODI series Schedule (With Timings in IST)

1st ODI, November 25, 7:00 am IST - Eden Park, Auckland.

2nd ODI, November 27, 7:00 am IST - Seddon Park, Hamilton.

3rd ODI, November 30, 7:00 am IST - Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

IND vs NZ ODI 2022 telecast channel list in India

Like the recently-concluded T20I series, DD Sports 1.0 will telecast the ODI matches in India.

No other TV channels will telecast the matches, whereas live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the games live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Amazon Prime Video (Live Streaming), DD Sports 1.0 (Telecast Channel).

