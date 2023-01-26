IND vs NZ T20I 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

After winning the ODI series, India will battle New Zealand in a three-match T20I series over the next few days. The series will start tomorrow evening (January 27) with a game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will play host to the second match, while the series decider will take place at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad.

India and New Zealand have competed in three bilateral T20I series over the last three years. The Men in Blue won the 2020 series by 5-0, which was followed by a 3-0 win in 2021 and a 1-0 win in 2022.

The BCCI have rested the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for this series. Hardik Pandya will lead the home side. Even New Zealand have rested Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. All-rounder Mitchell Santner will captain the Kiwis.

Before the T20I series between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps begins, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the three T20Is.

IND vs NZ T20I Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

1st ODI: January 27 - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Hyderabad.

2nd ODI: January 29 - Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

3rd ODI: February 1 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

All three matches will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The start time as per Wellington's time zone (GMT+13) is 2:30 am.

IND vs NZ T20I 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports will telecast the three T20Is of this series. Fans can also watch the matches live on DD Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

List of Telecast Channels in India for IND vs NZ T20I 2023: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

