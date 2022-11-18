IND vs NZ weather update: Wellington weather report on November 18 ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

A rain-interrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs NZ T20I clash in Wellington has over a 65 percent chance of precipitation.

After crashing out of the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals, Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The first of the three fixtures will take place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

India have named a relatively young squad under the leadership of ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and Mohammed Shami, have been rested for the series.

The game will mark their preparations for the next edition of the showpiece T20 event in 2024 and how they want to take things forward. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to play every game, given that Karthik has been considered for the series. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar will be in the spotlight.

New Zealand, on the other hand, return to familiar conditions after a semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, losing to Pakistan. The Kiwis will also have an eye on the future as they have left veteran batter Martin Guptill out of the squad.

The Blackcaps' top order is likely to have a familiar look as the World Cup regulars are all involved. However, the bowling unit is likely to witness a few changes in the absence of Trent Boult. Adam Milne is likely to slot in alongside Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson as they look to pose a threat to India's batting unit.

Wellington weather on November 18 - 68 percent rain predicted

After a rain-marred T20 World Cup in Australia, fans are likely to witness another rain-interrupted game when India lock horns with New Zealand in Wellington for the first T20I.

As per accuweather.com, there is over a 68 percent chance of precipitation during the game and we can expect several rain delays. Cloud cover is expected to be 100 percent during that time with humidity also being at 82 percent.

The temperature will shoot down to 17 degrees Celsius at night and it will be extremely chilly for players in the middle of the park.

