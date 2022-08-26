IND vs PAK 2022: 5 times camaraderie between India and Pakistan players went viral

Even as India and Pakistan prepare for their much-hyped Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai, it’s the camaraderie between players from the two nations that is grabbing the limelight. First, the picture of Virat Kohli exchanging a handshake with Pakistan captain Babar Azam went viral.

On Thursday (August 25), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video in which Indian cricketers caught up with injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Apart from Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and vice-captain KL Rahul chatted with the Pakistani fast bowler.

While the Indian cricketers wished the left-arm seamer a speedy recovery from his knee injury, Afridi himself told Kohli that he is praying for the latter’s return to form. He was heard saying in a video clip.

"Aapke liye dua kar rahe ha, aapki form wapas aa jaye."

This is not the first time the bonding between Indian and Pakistani cricketers has made headlines. Let’s take a look at five previous instances of bonhomie between players from the neighboring countries.

#5 When Kainat Imtiaz met her childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

One of the most poignant moments of the 2017 Women’s World Cup was Pakistan women’s fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz sharing a picture with her childhood idol and Indian legend Jhulan Goswami.

In a touching Instagram post, Imtiaz revealed that she had first seen Goswani while serving as a ball picker in the 2005 Asia Cup. She wrote that she was so impressed to see the fastest bowler of the time (on the women's circuit) that she too decided to become a paceer.

In her post, Kainat added:

“Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 i am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired.”

#4 Virat Kohli’s heartwarming moment with Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

India had a forgettable encounter against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. They were hammered by 10 wickets in Dubai. Afridi first ran through the batting with figures of three for 31. Muhammad Rizwan and skipper Babar then struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide Pakistan home to a historic win, their first in a World Cup match (ODI or T20I) against India.

Despite the loss, Kohli won hearts for displaying a wonderful sportsmanship spirit. He patted both the unbeaten Pakistan batters and even exchanged a hug with Rizwan.

Vinesh Prabhu @prabhu_vinesh94



Congratulations Pakistan. Well deserved. The 29 yr old jinx has finally ended.



#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup Picture of the day!Congratulations Pakistan. Well deserved. The 29 yr old jinx has finally ended. Picture of the day! Congratulations Pakistan. Well deserved. The 29 yr old jinx has finally ended. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Q5gry4lSX3

Several former cricketers and fans praised the then Indian captain for his warm gesture.

#3 When Kohli, Yuvraj and Malik shared a laugh

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh share a light moment with Shoaib Malik and Azhar Mahmood. Pic: ICC

India were thumped by 180 runs by Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval. Despite the loss, some of the Indian players managed to keep their spirits intact. Kohli and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were even seen sharing a light moment with Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and their bowling coach Azhar Mahmood during the post-match presentation.

The players were seen laughing as Malik narrated a funny incident. While it was not immediately known what exactly the joke was, the Pakistani cricketer spilled the beans a year later.

On the Voice of Cricket show, he revealed that he was sharing details about a hilarious excuse Saeed Ajmal gave him for not attempting the catch of Chris Gayle during a Champions Trophy match against West Indies. He recalled:

"It was the catch of Gayle that was dropped back then and he was going hard after us. I asked Ajmal 'if you had positioned yourself to take the catch, why did you pull out at the last moment'? He told me that he waited crouched on the ground to take the catch just in case you (Shoaib Malik) drop it.”

#2 India women cricketers pose with Bismah Maroof’s daughter

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Sport unites!



#CWC22 What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field.Sport unites! What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field.Sport unites!#CWC22 https://t.co/isgALYeZe1

India women registered an emphatic victory over Pakistan Women during their World Cup clash in New Zealand earlier this year. However, what happened after the game made bigger news. Members of the Indian team posed for a selfie with Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof and her newborn daughter.

The World Cup marked Maroof's return to international cricket following her maternity leave. The PCB even provided her with a 'support person', 'as part of their parental policy, to help her look after the newborn.

India women’s team were mighty impressed by Maroof's dedication. After the match, they caught up with her and spent some cute moments with her daughter as well. Pictures and videos of the endearing interaction went viral.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared an image and wrote:

"Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field."

#1 MS Dhoni clicked with Sarfaraz Ahmed's son ahead of CT 2017 final

Shahzaib Khan @Shahzaib123445 Captain cool MS Dhoni carrying the baby of Skipper Sarfaraz , Abdullah Sarfaraz Captain cool MS Dhoni carrying the baby of Skipper Sarfaraz , Abdullah Sarfaraz https://t.co/l9naHU6vd6

MS Dhoni is known for his down-to-earth nature as much as he is known for his cricketing exploits as batter and captain. His humility was on display yet again when he posed with Sarfaraz Ahmed's son Abdullah ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Ahmed was captaining Pakistan during that tournament.

Amid all the talk of rivalry building up to the final, Dhoni’s picture with Abdullah won a lot of hearts of fans from both nations as it went viral on social media platforms. Even though India went on to lose the final, they won more applause as Kohli, Dhoni and Yuvraj posed with Pakistan opener Azhar Ali‏'s kids.

The Pakistani batter shared the images on his official Twitter handle, thanking the legends for sparing time for his kids.

