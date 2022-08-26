Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Pakistan can be a threat to India despite Shaheen Afridi’s absence

It's back to battle when India and Pakistan face each other after almost a year in Dubai on Sunday (August 28) for their first Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Like all Indo-Pak contests, this match too is a much-awaited one. As per reports, tickets for the match were sold out in no time.

The last time the two teams met, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets during the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Following the triumph, they broke the jinx of never having beaten the Men in Blue in a World Cup match (ODI or T20I).

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi was the Player of the Match after returning with excellent figures of three for 31. He dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck and KL Rahul for 3, putting India on the backfoot right away. Afridi returned at the death to end Virat Kohli’s innings on 57.

According to many cricket pundits and former cricketers, Afridi’s absence would give India the upper hand in the match on Sunday. He has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

While Pakistan could be weakened by their strike bowler’s absence, we analyze three reasons why they could still pose a threat to India in the marquee Asia Cup 2022 clash.

#1 The Babar-Rizwan factor

Muhammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam. Pic: Getty Images

In T20 cricket, one good partnership can often be enough to decide the fate of the contest. As such, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s opening stand with keeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan could be crucial to the fortunes of the team in the match against India. Babar and Rizwan are Pakistan’s two best batters across all formats.

The last time the two sides met, incidentally also in Dubai, during the 2021 T20 World Cup, both Babar and Rizwan had a memorable outing. Pakistan were set to chase 152 and the opening batters combined to take their team past the target in 17.5 overs. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79 off 55, while skipper Babar returned undefeated on 68 off 52.

If the duo perform to potential in Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 encounter, they could put the Men in Blue under immense pressure.

Just as Pakistan will miss Afridi, Team India will also be without the services of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His absence might benefit Babar and Rizwan at the top of the order.

#2 Pakistan’s unpredictability

Pakistan cricket team is known for being unpredictable. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan’s unpredictability is their boon as well as their bane. On a particular day, any one of their players could single-handedly win games for the country. On another day, they could just sink without a trace. With them, it’s often the case of which Pakistan will turn out for the game.

And so, while Afridi might not be there, they still have the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Hasnain and Haris Rauf in the side. Rauf was brilliant for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. Hasnain and Shah, meanwhile, are considered among the talented upcoming pacers, and have already displayed some glimpses of their potential. Pakistan always find a way to produce good fast bowlers.

In the batting department, the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali are inconsistent, but again, they have been game changers on their day. Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah have also made their impact felt recently. As such, even minus Afridi, Pakistan are a reasonably strong side.

#3 They hold the psychological edge

Team India during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

This could also be one factor that could go in Pakistan’s favor in the match against India on Sunday. When the two sides last met at the T20 World Cup, Babar’s men completely dominated India. Significantly, it has been less than a year since the game took place. As such, the wounds would be fresh in the minds of Indian fans.

The Men in Blue will be under some pressure, knowing what happened when the two sides clashed previously. There was massive backlash to India’s defeat in the T20 World Cup match. Hence, they might be wary of how things pan out on the big day.

Pakistan will look to press home any psychological advantage they feel on the ground. As such, it would be imperative for India to get off to a good start. If we look back at their two big losses to Pakistan in recent years, they came on the back off a disastrous beginning.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Jasprit Bumrah’s early no ball put them at a disadvantage as Zaman was out on that delivery. He went on to score a hundred. In the chase, India lost Rohit and Virat inside three overs and could not make a comeback from that point.

Similarly, in the T20 World Cup match, India lost two wickets inside three overs and failed to recover. Pakistan will be aware that if they hurt the Men in Blue early on, they could pose a massive challenge to Rohit and Co. despite Afridi's absence.

