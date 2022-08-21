Asia Cup 2022: “He was walking near the Wagah border, and we pulled him in” – Revisiting 5 legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry

Players these days might not admit it, but the India vs Pakistan rivalry in cricket holds a unique place among people of both countries. The passion and excitement that comes with the contest remains unmatched. Due to the political tension between the two nations, the arch-rivals meet only in ICC events, which translates to greater excitement.

An India-Pakistan clash is considered the marquee match of any multi-nation cricket tournament. Excitement levels are building again as the two giants from the subcontinent prepare to meet in the Asia Cup 2022. The teams will take on each other in Dubai on August 28.

The last time the two teams clashed, Dubai was the venue as well. Pakistan thumped India by ten wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 on that occasion to register their maiden win over the Men in Blue in the World Cup. Team India will be keen to make amends in the Asia Cup.

Beyond cricket, an India-Pakistan match is often replete with memorable, sometimes iconic, incidents. In this feature, we revisit five tales that are part of India-Pakistan cricket folklore.

#5 “There was no argument; there was nothing said” - Sohail on 1996 World Cup face-off with Prasad

Aamir Sohail walks back after being dismissed by Venkatesh Prasad during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal

Venkatesh Prasad giving a send-off to Aamir Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal in Bengaluru remains one of the iconic moments of India-Pakistan cricket. During the game, the Pakistan opener gestured to the Indian medium-pacer after hitting a four, that he would smash him again. Prasad, though, had his revenge the very next ball, cleaning up the left-hander.

Revisiting the incident last year, Sohail claimed that no word was exchanged between the two players, adding that the incident was blown out of proportion. In a YouTube chat on Cricket Life Stories, Sohail said:

“There was no argument. There was nothing said. People interpret it differently. They have to say something to prove that they understand the game well. There was no word exchanged. Javed Miandad told us how to rile up the bowler when you think that he is going to take charge. It was reverse psychology.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

He was arrogant in this image you posted, you need to see the next ball to know what arrogance can do-

Uproot which in Hindi means Ukhaad. Yes dear Murad, I do.He was arrogant in this image you posted, you need to see the next ball to know what arrogance can do-Uproot which in Hindi means Ukhaad. twitter.com/JustMuradonly/… Yes dear Murad, I do. He was arrogant in this image you posted, you need to see the next ball to know what arrogance can do- Uproot which in Hindi means Ukhaad. twitter.com/JustMuradonly/…

Prasad, though, had a different take, Earlier this year, he shared his thoughts on the incident while responding to a Twitter user. He opined that Sohail’s arrogance cost him his wicket that night.

#4 “Beta beta hota hai aur baap baap hota hai” – The Sehwag-Shoaib banter

Virender Sehwag (right) and Shoaib Akhtar. Pic: Getty Images

We hear this story in almost every build-up to an India-Pakistan match. At an award function a few years back, Virender Sehwag narrated a tale, claiming that, during a game, Shoaib Akhtar was bowling bouncers at him continuously.

According to him, the fast bowler challenged him to hook his bouncers. Sehwag replied that he must try and bowl a bouncer to Sachin Tendulkar, who was batting at the other end. Sehwag narrated the incident to actor Shah Rukh Khan during the award function and said:

"(I told Akhtar) Woh tera baap khada hai wo non-striking end pe, uss ko bol woh mar ke dikhayega. Non-striker end pe Tendulkar tha. Next over mai jab usne Tendulkar ko bouncer mara toh usne chakka mara, maine kaha beta beta hota hai aur baap baap hota hai (I asked Akhtar to bowl a bouncer to Tendulkar, who hooked him for a six).”

Akhtar, however, denied knowledge of any such incident. When asked about the same, he told Pakistani news channel ARY News:

"Would he survive after saying something like that to me? Would I leave him? I would beat him up at the ground and then at the hotel. The story has been made up.”

#3 “Tujhe pata hai tune kiska catch chhoda hai?" - Wasim Akram to Abdul Razzaq

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Pic: Getty Images

The 2003 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Centurion was billed as a battle between Tendulkar and Akhtar. The latter did dismiss the Master Blaster, but not before he had scored 98 off 75 balls. Tendulkar’s explosive knock led India to a six-wicket triumph in a chase of 274.

Things could have been different, though, had Abdul Razzaq taken a catch offered by the Indian legend when he was in his 30s. In the seventh over, the Indian opener miscued Wasim Akram towards mid-off. However, Razzaq was not at the edge of the circle, and the ball lobbed over him. The fielder managed to get a hand on the ball but couldn't hold on to complete the catch.

After Razzaq put down the chance, Akram screamed at the fielder and said:

“Tujhe pata hai tune kiska catch chhoda hai? (Do you know whose catch you have dropped?)"

Following Tendulkar’s dismissal, Rahul Dravid (44*) and Yuvraj Singh (50*) guided India home to a comfortable win.

#2 “Tera room number kya hai” - Javed Miandad asked Dilip Doshi

Javed Miandad had an amazing sense of humour on the cricket field.

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad was renowned for his sense of homour and ability to unsettle opponents with his inimitable banter. Former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi recalled one such incident where Miandad kept enquiring with him about his room number.

In a video interview with Murali Kartik, Doshi revealed that the funny incident took place in 1983 when Pakistan were touring India. Doshi was making a comeback in the first Test of the series in Bengaluru. Elaborating on the incident, the former player said:

“Basically you got to understand that Javed has this street fighting attitude, a truly great batsman, one of the best I’ve bowled to. I really respect him as an opponent. He’s a good friend as well. I love him off the field but once he got on the field, it was like a change of character.”

Doshi continued:

"When you restrict him from playing his shots, he would try to get you off your concentration… That day what he was trying to do in Bangalore on my recall Test. He was asking me, ‘Tera room number kya hai? (what is your room number?) I wanna hit you there’. It became a legendary thing, many people have repeated that, with some added spices, but it’s fine, it was all in good banter.”

#1 “He was walking near the Wagah border, and we pulled him in” - Ganguly’s hilarious interaction with Pervez Musharraf

Sachin Tendulkar (centre) and Sourav Ganguly (right) along Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pic: Getty Images

By the time India toured Pakistan in 2006, MS Dhoni had made a name for himself and was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf was among Dhoni's fans. Apparently, he complimented the keeper-batter on his long hair and advised him not to change it.

Former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, however, has a completely different and hilarious memory of Dhoni and Musharraf from the tour. Speaking at a function a few years back, he recalled:

“I still remember Pervez Musharraf asking me from where did you get him. I told him he was walking near the Wagah border, and we pulled him.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 but continues to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

