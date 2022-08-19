Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why an India vs Pakistan final seems inevitable 

Asia Cup 2022 is all set to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. Since this is the year of the T20 World Cup, the competition is being organized in the T20 format. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier (UAE/ Hong Kong/ Singapore/ Kuwait) will feature in the event.

The six teams have been divided into two groups. Group A has India and Pakistan, who will be joined by a qualifier, while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Asia Cup 2022 will kick-off with a clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai. India and Pakistan will begin their campaign by taking on each other at the same venue on August 28.

As per the tournament format, the top two sides from each group will make it to the Super 4, which will be followed by the final.

As teams prepare for Asia Cup 2022, we look at three reasons why an India-Pakistan final seems inevitable.

#1 India are firm favorites to lift Asia Cup 2022

India have been in great form in the T20 format. Pic: Getty Images

Unlike ICC tournaments, the Men in Blue have an excellent record in the Asia Cup since the competition is not as intense. They are the most successful side in the competition's history, having won the title seven times (six in ODI format and one in T20I format).

Going into the 2022 edition as well, Team India are firm favorites to lift the trophy. They have been in excellent form in the T20 format since their shock exit from the World Cup in the UAE last year. They beat New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home before drawing 2-2 against South Africa.

After getting the better of England 2-1 in the latter’s den, they also thumped the West Indies 4-1 during their recent tour. Skipper Rohit Sharma has rediscovered his rhythm, while Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda days since Virat Kohli's last century



Can he break the streak at the Asia Cup ?🤔



#ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter It's beendays since Virat Kohli's last centuryCan he break the streak at the Asia Cup ?🤔 It's been 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days since Virat Kohli's last century 😞Can he break the streak at the Asia Cup ?🤔#ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter https://t.co/P8qjL42ytn

Even without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India have a formidable bowling attack in Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

They will be mighty disappointed if they do not reach the final with such a side.

#2 Pakistan look the only side that can give India tough competition

Pakistan are unpredictable but dangerous. Pic: Getty Images

It is often said that T20 is one format where any team can beat anyone on a given day. But if we look at the history of T20I cricket, there haven’t been as many surprising results as some pundits predicted when the format was in its nascent stages.

At the end of the day, skills matter a lot in the T20 version of the game as well. As a result, there haven’t been as many fluke results. If we look at the competing sides in Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan are the only team that can give India a run for their money.

In skipper Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, they have two of the most prolific T20I performers with the willow. Fakhar Zaman could also be a match-winner with the bat on his day. There are still concerns over Shaheen Afridi’s fitness, but bowling is one department where Pakistan rarely struggle since they have so many gifted players.

Among the other Asia Cup 2022 teams, barring India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are still not that strong. Both sides continue to depend on a handful of players to win games for them.

Sri Lanka, who haven’t been consistent in any of the formats in recent years, are yet to announce their squad.

#3 The scheduling

On paper, India and Pakistan look the two strongest sides in Asia Cup 2022. Pic: Getty Images

If we look at the scheduling of the tournament, an India-Pakistan final seems a very high possibility. The arch-rivals will first meet in the group clash as both sides have been placed in the same group.

Whoever loses the match is still likely to qualify for the Super 4 because the third team in their group is a qualifier (UAE/ Hong Kong/ Singapore/ Kuwait). Every team faces each other in the Super 4 round. If they qualify, India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in Asia Cup 2022.

Two from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are likely to clinch the other two Super 4 slots. India and Pakistan should have the advantage over the other sides in the Super 4 round.

Analyzing all permutations and combinations, an India-Pakistan final looks very much in the offing.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: 3 big questions Team India will need to answer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar