IND vs PAK 2022: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the first India vs Pakistan match of the year 2022. For the first time in many years, the two arch-rivals are scheduled to play at least two matches against each other in 2022. The first of the two games will happen in Dubai tonight (August 28).

Both India and Pakistan will be without their top fast bowlers for this match as Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Harshal Patel have been ruled out of the tournament. Nevertheless, they still have strong squads and the match promises to be a thrilling one.

Teams winning the toss have looked to bowl first in the T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the big game between India and Pakistan gets underway, here are some important stats you need to know from previous games played on this ground.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 76

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 142

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 183/5 - Afghanistan vs. UAE, 2016

Dubai International Cricket Stadium last T20I match

In the previous T20I at this stadium, Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets. A three-wicket haul from Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan bowl their opponents out for just 105 runs.

Chasing a modest target, Afghanistan won the match in just 10.1 overs. 12 wickets fell in this match, with pacers accounting for four of them. Seven sixes were hit in the 29.5 overs bowled during the game.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury