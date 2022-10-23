IND vs PAK 2022: India Player Ratings vs Pakistan as Virat Kohli masterclass seals last-ball T20 World Cup thriller

Team India had to dig deep against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup but eventually managed to get over the line off the final ball in front of a packed crowd at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 as Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed scored fifties. In response, a top-order collapse threatened to derail the Men in Blue once again before Kohli and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship. Kohli turned it on at the death as India got over the line off the final ball.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep, Hardik, Kohli shine as India clinch last-ball thriller

Hardik Pandya's two-wicket over put Pakistan in a spot of bother

KL Rahul: 2/10

Rahul failed once again on the big stage. He chopped on while playing a tentative poke that had no place in a game of such stature.

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

The Indian captain seemed to have had a good day on the field, with Pakistan being restricted to 159. But he managed only four runs, dismissed by a Haris Rauf outswinger.

Virat Kohli: 10/10

Words can't describe Kohli's innings on Sunday. He struggled to find his timing at the start but as things got closer, he cut loose, playing a series of spell-binding shots. The former skipper ended up with 82 off 53, an innings that might just be his greatest in T20I cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav: 5/10

SKY seemed set to take the game by the scruff of its neck, essaying a beautiful straight drive to get off the mark. But he too was beaten for pace and bounce by Rauf for just 15, leaving India in a massive spot of bother.

Hardik Pandya: 9.5/10

Hardik was terrific with the ball despite a rough start to his spell as he scalped three wickets, breaking the back of the Pakistan middle order. His 37-ball 40 went a long way in helping India recover from their top-order collapse, and although he couldn't accelerate at the death, the all-rounder's showing was invaluable.

Dinesh Karthik: 3/10

DK really should've done better under pressure in the final over. Although Mohammad Nawaz was a negative match-up, his stumping with one ball to go could've turned out horribly. Thankfully, Ashwin held his nerve.

Axar Patel: 1/10

Iftikhar Ahmed plundered three sixes off the only over Axar bowled. Earning a promotion to No. 5, the southpaw was sold down the river by Kohli, although the third umpire's decision was highly questionable.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7/10

Bhuvneshwar's three-over spell in the powerplay set the tone as he got the ball to swing both ways and challenge both edges. He bowled a decent over at the death too.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 6/10

Ashwin's fielding was lackluster against Pakistan as he looked terribly slow on a large MCG. But he sent down three decent overs for 23 runs, conceding only one six and no fours.

Arshdeep Singh: 9/10

Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers despite conceding 14 runs in his final over. He dismissed the Pakistan openers in an excellent two-over spell before returning to bounce out Asif Ali.

Mohammad Shami: 7.5/10

Shami did well on his comeback to the T20I side. His four overs went for 25 and he also dismissed the dangerous-looking Iftikhar with an indipper.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Was this Virat Kohli's greatest-ever T20I innings? Yes No 0 votes